NBA Legend, Jazz Part Owner Dwyane Wade Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

Aug 12, 2023, 6:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Miami Heat legend and Utah Jazz partial owner Dwyane Wade was officially inducted into the basketball hall of fame on Saturday.

Wade was joined by Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon, and Gregg Popovich in the 2023 HOF class.

It was first reported that Wade was entering the Hall of Fame during the NCAA tournament final four in March.

Ahead of his induction, the Miami Heat posted a video where a group of Wade’s peers congratulated him on his achievement.

The video featured messages from head coach Erik Spoelstra, Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal, former teammate LeBron James, and more.

Wade is the first player drafted by the Miami Heat to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is also the first ever Marquette Golden Eagle to be inducted into the hall.

The Utah Jazz put together a video honoring Wade and his storied career. Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Smith was featured in the video.

About Dwyane Wade

Wade is considered one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history. He made his mark on the league as a member of the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his 16-year NBA career, Wade was named to 13 All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, three All-Defensive teams, won three NBA titles, and was a Finals MVP.

Wade retired with career averages of 22 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 1,047 games.

The superstar guard purchased a minority share of the Jazz in 2021 after developing a friendship with Ryan Smith.

The former superstar is married to actress and model Gabrielle Union. Wade has four children.

Wade spent two seasons at Marquette before being drafted by the Heat with the fifth pick in 2003. Since retiring, the Hall of Famer has become a regular fill-in host on the NBA on TNT.

Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

