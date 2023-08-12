Utah Football Lands Their Third Corner Canyon Commit

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football is on a roll with in-state commitments landing their third pledge from Corner Canyon High School for the 2024 class.

Edge rusher Kash Dillon will be joining current teammates quarterback Isaac Wilson and offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia at Utah next season in what is shaping up to be another great class for the Utes.

Interestingly enough, the 2024 class will be Utah’s first of the Big 12 era, as the Utes make the move to the conference after the recent collapse of the Pac-12 where they will successfully have spent the past 12 seasons.

More About Utah Commit Kash Dillon

Dillion will be coming to the Utes as a three-star prospect from a Charger team that is expected to do well in 2023.

The talented defensive end had his choice of schools to choose from including Arizona, BYU, Arizona State, Washington and others.

At 6’5″ and 220 lbs. Dillon is already a disruptive force at the high school level who projects well at the next level in college. Dillon has a frame that the Utes should be able to further fill out making him an ideal prospect for position coach Lewis Powell to work with over the next few years.

Corner Canyon started their season with a bang last night, beating Granger 55-7 and getting off to a 1-0 start in 2023.

Dillon becomes the nineth commit in Utah’s 2024 class and third from local high school Corner Canyon. Dillon will be joined by Wilson, Garcia, wide receiver David Washington, running back Lamar Radcliffe, athlete Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, and linebacker Ashtin Kekehuna-Lopes for next season.

