Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Looks Sharp In Preseason Opener Against Eagles

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley looked great in his first NFL preseason action during the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens hosted the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, August 12.

Huntley played the entire third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter and played in rhythm during his time on the field.

With nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, the former Utah signal-caller hit Tylan Wallace for a 10-yard touchdown. After an extra-point kick, the Ravens took a 17-13 lead.

Huntley’s touchdown toss capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:00.

After his first drive, the quarterback was 4/5 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley finished his night 8/11 passing for 88 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback also had two carries for 13 yards.

Baltimore went on to beat Philadelphia, 20-19.

Last season, the Ravens had a 10-7 record and reached the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Up next for the Ravens are preseason games against the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens played the Commanders on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN. Baltimore begins its regular season schedule at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but has started games in place of the former NFL MVP.

Last season, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

During his three seasons in the league, Huntley has thrown for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 65.6 percent completion rate. He’s also run for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

In the offseason, Huntley signed a restricted free agent tender with the Ravens.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

