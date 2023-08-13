Salt Lake City fire responds to early morning 2nd alarm fire
Aug 12, 2023, 9:25 PM
(Image courtesy Salt Lake City Fire Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — About 40 firefighters responded to a commercial building on fire near downtown Salt Lake City Saturday morning.
Salt Lake City Fire Captain Shaun Mumedy told KSL TV fire crews responded to the fire at approximately 2:15 a.m. on 700 S 121 E.
Mumedy said the two-story building appeared vacant and currently unused. Because of the vacancy, crews took a defensive approach and only fought the fire outside the building.
He said the road from 700 S between State Street and 200 East was closed until 8 a.m.
Mumedy said the flames damaged none of the nearby buildings, and no one was reported injured.
Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.