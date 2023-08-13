One flown to hospital after two vehicle crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver allegedly ran past a stop sign Saturday evening.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Evans told KSL TV the crash happened on Erda Way and Sheep Lane at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Evans said a Subaru passenger car driven by a 23-year-old man failed to yield for a stop sign and hit a pickup truck carrying a trailer.

He said the driver was transported to the University of Utah hospital by air ambulance. The Subaru’s 19-year-old female passenger, the 52-year-old male driver of the truck, and his 25-year-old male passenger were sent to a local hospital by ambulance.

Evens said the crash caused the truck and the trailer to land on its side. Northbound on Sheep Lane was closed at Erda Way until 10 p.m.

Police did not have a status or the injuries of the people involved in the crash.