Person falls 40 feet at Provo River Falls

PROVO, Utah — An individual fell while walking across the top of the lower falls at Provo River Falls on Saturday. The patient was helped by an off duty UFA medic and transported via Airmed helicopter to the hospital.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Park City Fire Department, Ambulance, Medic, Airmed, Summit County Search and Rescue and Summit County Sherriff Office responded to the scene of the fall. The patient had slipped and fell 40 feet down a rocky terrain from the lower falls. Injuries noted at the scene were to the lower back and possibly mild hypothermia from being in the freezing water. The patient was in the water for an extended period.

An off duty UFA initiated patient care before rescue teams got ot the scene. The details of the status of the patient are not known but officials have hopes for fast recovery.

“Everyone had a part in this patient’s rescue. We appreciate the teamwork we have with all first responders,” Park City Fire District said in a Facebook Post.