BYU Football Depth Chart Projection Following First Scrimmage

PROVO, Utah – Where does the BYU football depth chart stand after one camp scrimmage?

BYU coaches are looking to refine the depth chart this week, with less than three weeks until they kick off the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2.

highlights from LaVell Edwards Stadium 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uUfUKPJaQK — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 12, 2023

BYU held its first scrimmage of camp on Saturday. It was a 105-play scrimmage that was closed to the media. The offense reportedly won the scrimmage, according to defensive personnel.

BYU Football Depth Chart Projection

After watching portions of practice through the first two weeks and gathering intel on BYU’s personnel, here’s an updated projection on the 2023 depth chart as BYU heads into week three of camp.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis, RS-Senior

Jake Retzlaff, Junior

Running Back

Aidan Robbins, RS-Junior

Deion Smith, RS-Senior -OR- LJ Martin, Freshman -OR- Hinckley Folau Ropati, Senior

There will probably be an opportunity for all four players to see action throughout the season. UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins is the leader of the group. Colorado transfer Deion Smith might be the fastest.

Freshman LJ Martin earned high praise from QB Kedon Slovis after the first scrimmage. Martin has a natural feel for the game that makes it hard to picture him not gaining some playing time.

Hinckley Ropati has proven to be a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield during his BYU career and is a strong runner.

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts, RS-Sophomore / Kody Epps, RS-Sophomore / Keanu Hill, RS-Junior

Keelan Marion, RS-Sophomore / Parker Kingston, RS-Freshman / Darius Lassiter, RS-Senior

Tight End

Isaac Rex, RS-Junior

Ethan Erickson, RS-Sophomore -OR- Ray Paulo, Junior -OR- Jackson Bowers, Freshman

The battle for the second-string tight end spot is intriguing. Redshirt sophomore Ethan Erickson is the placeholder from spring ball. But there are intriguing options with JUCO transfer Ray Paulo and freshman Jackson Bowers.

BYU also has Mason Fakahua, who could slide into the H-Back role left behind by Masen Wake. Plus, there’s Southern Utah transfer Mata’ava Ta’ase.

Offensive Line

Starters – RT: Caleb Etienne, Junior / RG: Weylin Lapuaho, Sophomore / C: Paul Maile, Senior / LG: Connor Pay, RS-Junior / LT: Kingsley Suamataia, RS-Sophomore

Second Unit – RT: Brayden Keim, RS-Junior / RG: Jake Eichorn, RS-Sophomore / C: Connor Pay, RS-Junior / LG: Paul Maile, Senior / LT: Simi Moala, RS-Senior

I am giving the edge to Paul Maile at the center spot. But it could go either way with Connor Pay. Both have taken snaps at center and guard throughout camp.

BYU has a lot of options along the offensive line. There’s good depth at this spot.

Defensive Line

Starters – OE: Isaiah Bagnah, Junior / DT: Jackson Cravens, RS-Senior / NT: Atunaisa Mahe, RS-Senior / DE: Tyler Batty, RS-Junior

Second Unit – OE: Aisea Moa, RS-Freshman / DT: John Nelson, Junior / NT: Caden Haws, RS-Junior / DE: Bodie Schoonover, RS-Freshman

Linebacker

Starters – OLB: Max Tooley, RS-Senior / MLB: Ben Bywater, RS-Junior / OLB: AJ Vongphachanh, RS-Senior

Second Unit – OLB: Isaiah Glasker, RS-Freshman / MLB: Ace Kaufusi, Freshman / OLB: Fisher Jackson, RS-Junior

Cornerback

Starters: Eddie Heckard, RS-Senior / Jakob Robinson, Junior

Second Unit – Mory Bamba, RS-Junior / Jayden Dunlap, RS-Junior

Safety

Free Safety: Malik Moore, RS-Senior -OR- Talan Alfrey, RS-Sophomore / Strong Safety: Micah Harper, RS-Sophomore

Second Unit: Chika Ebunoha, RS-Freshman

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he wants to see more separation from the safeties and have an All-Big 12 performer emerge. Malik Moore and Talan Alfrey are both vying for that free safety. I’d give the edge to Moore, but Alfrey is next in line.

Kicker

Will Ferrin, RS-Sophomore -OR- Matthias Dunn, Freshman

I haven’t seen much from the kickers throughout camp. Coaches remain confident they are going to be okay at this spot. This spot won’t have a good feel until game day arrives in less than three weeks.

Punter

Ryan Rehkow, RS-Junior

Landon Rehkow, Freshman

Deep Snapper

Austin Riggs, Junior

Dalton Riggs, RS-Freshman

Punt Returner

Hobbs Nyberg

Hinckley Ropati

Kick Returners

Parker Kingston -OR- Hinckley Folau Ropati -OR- Keelan Marion -OR- Miles Davis

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper