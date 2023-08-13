BYU Football Depth Chart Projection Following First Scrimmage
Aug 13, 2023, 2:14 PM
PROVO, Utah – Where does the BYU football depth chart stand after one camp scrimmage?
BYU coaches are looking to refine the depth chart this week, with less than three weeks until they kick off the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2.
highlights from LaVell Edwards Stadium 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uUfUKPJaQK
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 12, 2023
BYU held its first scrimmage of camp on Saturday. It was a 105-play scrimmage that was closed to the media. The offense reportedly won the scrimmage, according to defensive personnel.
BYU Football Depth Chart Projection
After watching portions of practice through the first two weeks and gathering intel on BYU’s personnel, here’s an updated projection on the 2023 depth chart as BYU heads into week three of camp.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis, RS-Senior
Jake Retzlaff, Junior
Running Back
Aidan Robbins, RS-Junior
Deion Smith, RS-Senior -OR- LJ Martin, Freshman -OR- Hinckley Folau Ropati, Senior
There will probably be an opportunity for all four players to see action throughout the season. UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins is the leader of the group. Colorado transfer Deion Smith might be the fastest.
Freshman LJ Martin earned high praise from QB Kedon Slovis after the first scrimmage. Martin has a natural feel for the game that makes it hard to picture him not gaining some playing time.
Hinckley Ropati has proven to be a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield during his BYU career and is a strong runner.
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts, RS-Sophomore / Kody Epps, RS-Sophomore / Keanu Hill, RS-Junior
Keelan Marion, RS-Sophomore / Parker Kingston, RS-Freshman / Darius Lassiter, RS-Senior
Tight End
Isaac Rex, RS-Junior
Ethan Erickson, RS-Sophomore -OR- Ray Paulo, Junior -OR- Jackson Bowers, Freshman
The battle for the second-string tight end spot is intriguing. Redshirt sophomore Ethan Erickson is the placeholder from spring ball. But there are intriguing options with JUCO transfer Ray Paulo and freshman Jackson Bowers.
BYU also has Mason Fakahua, who could slide into the H-Back role left behind by Masen Wake. Plus, there’s Southern Utah transfer Mata’ava Ta’ase.
Offensive Line
Starters – RT: Caleb Etienne, Junior / RG: Weylin Lapuaho, Sophomore / C: Paul Maile, Senior / LG: Connor Pay, RS-Junior / LT: Kingsley Suamataia, RS-Sophomore
Second Unit – RT: Brayden Keim, RS-Junior / RG: Jake Eichorn, RS-Sophomore / C: Connor Pay, RS-Junior / LG: Paul Maile, Senior / LT: Simi Moala, RS-Senior
I am giving the edge to Paul Maile at the center spot. But it could go either way with Connor Pay. Both have taken snaps at center and guard throughout camp.
BYU has a lot of options along the offensive line. There’s good depth at this spot.
Defensive Line
Starters – OE: Isaiah Bagnah, Junior / DT: Jackson Cravens, RS-Senior / NT: Atunaisa Mahe, RS-Senior / DE: Tyler Batty, RS-Junior
Second Unit – OE: Aisea Moa, RS-Freshman / DT: John Nelson, Junior / NT: Caden Haws, RS-Junior / DE: Bodie Schoonover, RS-Freshman
Linebacker
Starters – OLB: Max Tooley, RS-Senior / MLB: Ben Bywater, RS-Junior / OLB: AJ Vongphachanh, RS-Senior
Second Unit – OLB: Isaiah Glasker, RS-Freshman / MLB: Ace Kaufusi, Freshman / OLB: Fisher Jackson, RS-Junior
Cornerback
Starters: Eddie Heckard, RS-Senior / Jakob Robinson, Junior
Second Unit – Mory Bamba, RS-Junior / Jayden Dunlap, RS-Junior
Safety
Free Safety: Malik Moore, RS-Senior -OR- Talan Alfrey, RS-Sophomore / Strong Safety: Micah Harper, RS-Sophomore
Second Unit: Chika Ebunoha, RS-Freshman
𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗦 🔊@CoachJayHill x #BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/UUaBQDlLBC
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 12, 2023
BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he wants to see more separation from the safeties and have an All-Big 12 performer emerge. Malik Moore and Talan Alfrey are both vying for that free safety. I’d give the edge to Moore, but Alfrey is next in line.
Kicker
Will Ferrin, RS-Sophomore -OR- Matthias Dunn, Freshman
I haven’t seen much from the kickers throughout camp. Coaches remain confident they are going to be okay at this spot. This spot won’t have a good feel until game day arrives in less than three weeks.
Punter
Ryan Rehkow, RS-Junior
Landon Rehkow, Freshman
Deep Snapper
Austin Riggs, Junior
Dalton Riggs, RS-Freshman
Punt Returner
Hobbs Nyberg
Hinckley Ropati
Kick Returners
Parker Kingston -OR- Hinckley Folau Ropati -OR- Keelan Marion -OR- Miles Davis
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.