UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Center Kelly Olynyk Lifts Canada To Win Over Germany With Clutch Block

Aug 13, 2023, 2:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk blocked a potential game-winning shot by Germany to lift his native Canada to a SuperCup Final victory in overtime.

Germany and Canada faced off at edeloptics.de Arena in Hamburg on Sunday, August 13.

The tournament is a tune-up event ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In the closing seconds of overtime and Canada owning a one-point lead, Olynyk swatted away a potential go-ahead bucket by Germany. Canada collected the loose ball and ran out the clock to secure a 113-112 win.

Olynyk, who started the game for Canada, finished the contest with 21 points on 6-11 shooting, including 4-7 on three-pointers. The Jazzman added four rebounds, one assist, and a block during his time on the hardwood. Olynyk posted a plus-three rating during 26 minutes of action.

RELATED: Can Walker Kessler Find Minutes In Team USA’s FIBA Rotation?

Fellow NBA players RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) led Canada with 31 and 25 points respectively.

About Kelly Olynyk

Olynyk was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Before his college career at Gonzaga, Olynyk attended South Kamloops High School in British Columbia.

In 2013, Olynyk was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 13 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was traded to the Boston Celtics on draft night. The center played for the Celtics from 2013-17. In 2017, Olynyk signed a multi-year deal with the Miami Heat. After nearly four years with the Heat, Olynyk was traded to the Houston Rockets. In 2021, the center signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. After one year in the Motor City, the Pistons traded Olynyk to the Jazz.

During his first season in Utah, Olynyk averaged 12.5 points per game on 49.9 percent shooting. He also recorded 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.9 steals per contest. Olynyk started in all of the 68 games he played during his first year with the Jazz.

Olynyk owns career averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 22.6 minutes per contest. He’s played in 678 NBA games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Former UTSA QB Commit Noah Lugo

BYU adds a former UTSA quarterback commit to their 2024 recruiting class.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Depth Chart Projection Following First Scrimmage

Taking a crack at BYU's depth chart heading into week three of camp.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three BYU Freshmen Earn Praise After Camp Scrimmage

BYU football had some freshmen on the offensive side of the ball that stood out in the fall camp scrimmage.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Experiences ‘Stress’ During 105-Play Scrimmage

BYU's first scrimmage of camp hit the century mark for plays inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Finds End Zone In NFL Preseason Debut

Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua made an instant impact in his NFL preseason debut when he found the end zone for the Rams.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Looks Sharp In Preseason Opener Against Eagles

Tyler Huntley looked great in his first NFL preseason action during the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Jazz Center Kelly Olynyk Lifts Canada To Win Over Germany With Clutch Block