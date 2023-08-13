Jazz Center Kelly Olynyk Lifts Canada To Win Over Germany With Clutch Block

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk blocked a potential game-winning shot by Germany to lift his native Canada to a SuperCup Final victory in overtime.

Germany and Canada faced off at edeloptics.de Arena in Hamburg on Sunday, August 13.

The tournament is a tune-up event ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In the closing seconds of overtime and Canada owning a one-point lead, Olynyk swatted away a potential go-ahead bucket by Germany. Canada collected the loose ball and ran out the clock to secure a 113-112 win.

what a finish, what a game Kelly Olynyk with the DBB Super Cup-winning block for 🇨🇦 #FIBAWC | #OneTeampic.twitter.com/PuxPxrupu7 — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 13, 2023

Olynyk, who started the game for Canada, finished the contest with 21 points on 6-11 shooting, including 4-7 on three-pointers. The Jazzman added four rebounds, one assist, and a block during his time on the hardwood. Olynyk posted a plus-three rating during 26 minutes of action.

Fellow NBA players RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) led Canada with 31 and 25 points respectively.

About Kelly Olynyk

Olynyk was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Before his college career at Gonzaga, Olynyk attended South Kamloops High School in British Columbia.

In 2013, Olynyk was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 13 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was traded to the Boston Celtics on draft night. The center played for the Celtics from 2013-17. In 2017, Olynyk signed a multi-year deal with the Miami Heat. After nearly four years with the Heat, Olynyk was traded to the Houston Rockets. In 2021, the center signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. After one year in the Motor City, the Pistons traded Olynyk to the Jazz.

During his first season in Utah, Olynyk averaged 12.5 points per game on 49.9 percent shooting. He also recorded 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.9 steals per contest. Olynyk started in all of the 68 games he played during his first year with the Jazz.

Olynyk owns career averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 22.6 minutes per contest. He’s played in 678 NBA games.

