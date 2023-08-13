BYU Football Lands Former UTSA QB Commit Noah Lugo

UTAH FIREWATCH
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has added a quarterback prospect that will join the program in 2024.

Noah Lugo announced his commitment to BYU on Sunday. Lugo, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback from Haslet, Texas, wrote, “AGTG (All Glory To God)!!! COMMITTED!!”

Noah Lugo was previously committed to UTSA

BYU was trending as the favorite for Lugo the past few weeks, even though he was a verbal commit to the UTSA Roadrunners from the American Athletic Conference. Once Lugo announced he was de-committing from UTSA on August 12, BYU appeared to be the likely landing spot.

Lugo took an official visit to Provo before fall camp began at the end of July.

Adding Lugo gives BYU a quarterback commit that will join the roster in 2024. Lugo is the third quarterback commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. Still, the other two, Enoch Watson (American Leadership Academy in Arizona) and Carson Su’sue’e (Granger High), will serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling.

Lugo’s recruitment

Lugo pulled in offers from UTSA, Arkansas State, Army, Bowling Green, Indiana, North Texas, Rice, Tulane, Tulsa, and Sam Houston, among others.

BYU got into the picture for Lugo last month when they extended an offer to the Texas native. He posted a photo of BYU legend Steve Young in his offer tweet.

Lugo is a dual-threat quarterback. Last season for Easton High near Fort Worth, Texas, Lugo passed for 1,612 yards and rushed for 962 yards. He combined for 30 touchdowns both through the air and on the ground.

Lugo rates as the 10th quarterback prospect in the state of Texas for the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The 247Sports Composite has Lugo as the 91st-ranked QB nationally and the 194th recruit overall in Texas.

BYU now has 12 commitments for the class of 2024. Lugo is the fourth-highest-rated prospect in the class.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

