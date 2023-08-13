Fire officials urge Utahns to practice fire safety

UTAH FIREWATCH
BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


SALT LAKE CITY — Fire officials are urging Utahns to continue to be cautious this summer as large wildfires are still a threat.

The fires on Maui serve as a reminder of how quickly wildfires can spread, as the combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds are a perfect combination.

Other than the Thompson fire currently burning, a spokesperson with the Unified Fire Authority said here in the valley, there haven’t been any significant fires this season. However, that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

“I think a lot of times we think, you know, we’re here in the middle of the valley right here that’s not going to happen to us,” said Kelly Bird, spokesman with the Unified Fire Authority. “But look at what did happen there.”

Bird said most large wildfires are human-caused, so practicing fire safety is essential.

“When we get those red flag warnings, we’ve got to heed them, we have to take it seriously,” he said.

Making sure you’re not being unsafe while putting on a campfire, throwing cigarette butts, or burning debris out outside your home to help mitigate the problem and prevent more tragedies that large flames can bring.

“We are at a risk of (serve wildfires) happening to our neighborhoods that are not next to wildland areas, that are just (in) regular neighborhoods, there is that risk that exists,” Bird said. “So, we need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to eliminate those risks.”

For more tips to keep in mind this summer, you can go to the Utah Fire Sense website.

