Local Players Shine During Opening Week Of 2023 NFL Preseason

Aug 13, 2023, 5:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the first week of the 2023 NFL preseason.

Locals In The NFL – Preseason Week 1 Recap

 

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (0-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 20-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Cardinals beat the Denver Broncos, 18-17, on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back did not play in Atlanta’s 19-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

The former Utah quarterback was 8/11 passing for 88 yards and one touchdown in Baltimore’s 20-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 12. Huntley also had two carries for 13 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back did not play in Baltimore’s 20-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (1-0)

The former Utah tight end and the Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts, 23-19, on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Eric Rowe – Cornerback – Carolina Panthers (0-1)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles and one tackle for loss in Carolina’s 27-0 loss to the New York Jets on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back and the Bears beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-1)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (0-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered an 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (0-1)

The former Utah wide receiver suffered a torn Achilles in training camp and will miss the entire 2023 season because of the injury. Denver suffered an 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (1-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Lions beat the New York Giants, 21-16, on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The former Utah defensive back did not play in Indianapolis’ 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The former Utah kicker was 0/1 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The former Utah running back did not play in Indianapolis’ 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Jacksonville’s 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 71 yards and a tackle on special teams in Las Vegas’ 34-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (1-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman is currently on New York’s Injured/Reserve list and did not play in the Jets’ 27-0 win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Javelin Guidry – Cornerback – New York Jets (1-1)

The former Utah defensive back and the Jets beat the Carolina Panthers, 27-0, on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – New York Jets (1-1)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New York’s 27-0 win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

The former Utah punter punted the ball five times with an average of 49.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles and two solo tackles in New Orleans’ 26-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 20 at 5:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (0-1)

The former Utah wide receiver did not play in Philadelphia’s 20-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Washington’s 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles and a pass breakup in Washington’s 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Cleveland Browns, 17-15, on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

The former BYU player and graduate assistant and the Chiefs suffered a 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Ty’Son Williams – Running Back – Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

The former BYU running back had 10 carries for 51 yards in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (1-0)

The former BYU running back did not play in Atlanta’s 19-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Buffalo Bills (1-0)

The former BYU defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Buffalo’s 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Panthers suffered a 27-0 loss to the New York Jets on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-1)

The former BYU linebacker did not play in Cleveland’s 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

D’Angelo Mandell – Cornerback – Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Dallas’ 28-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

James Empey – Offensive Lineman – Green Bay Packers (1-0)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 36-19, on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. New England Patriots on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles and one pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

The former BYU tight end was targeted twice and had one tackle on special teams in Kansas City’s 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

The former BYU defensive back did not play in Los Angeles’ 34-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 20 at 5:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

The former BYU wide receiver had three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (0-1)

The former BYU running back had five carries for 24 yards in Miami’s 19-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ Houston Texans on Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-1)

The former BYU quarterback was 6/14 passing for 37 yards in Minnesota’s 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, August 10.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

 

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-1)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle and a quarterback hit in Minnesota’s 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, August 10.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Taysom Hill – Tight End – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former BYU quarterback had one reception for two yards in New Orleans’ 26-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 20 at 5:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former BYU running back had nine carries for 28 yards in New Orleans’ 26-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 20 at 5:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (1-1)

The former BYU quarterback was 14/20 passing for 123 yards and one touchdown in New York’s 27-0 win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, August 12. Wilson also ran the ball once for two yards.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

The former BYU linebacker did not play in San Francisco’s 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former BYU wide receiver had one reception for 14 yards in Washington’s 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Former Utah State Aggies

Brian Cobbs – Wide Receiver – Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

The former Utah State wide receiver had two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver had three receptions for 35 yards in Carolina’s 27-0 loss to the New York Jets on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (1-0)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 36-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Calvin Tyler Jr. – Running Back – Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

The former Utah State running back and the Bengals suffered a 36-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (1-0)

The former Utah State quarterback was 7/10 passing for 46 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. New England Patriots on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

 

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (1-0)

The former Utah State defensive back had four tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in Green Bay’s 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. New England Patriots on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

 

Darwin Thompson – Running Back – Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

The former Utah State running back did not play in Las Vegas’ 34-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – New York Jets (1-1)

The former Utah State linebacker had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in New York’s 27-0 win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

The former Utah State linebacker did not play in Seattle’s 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, August 10.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver had two receptions for nine yards and one rush for eight yards in Tampa Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Jets on Saturday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Cleveland Browns, 17-15, on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (1-0)

The former Weber State defensive back did not play in Buffalo’s 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former Weber State wide receiver did not play in New Orleans’ 26-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 20 at 5:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (0-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 20-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (1-0)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-17, on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Former High School Standouts

Noah Togiai – Tight End – Arizona Cardinals (Hunter/Oregon State) (1-0)

The former Hunter standout did not play in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (0-1)

The former Judge Memorial standout did not play in Atlanta’s 19-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (1-0)

The former Orem standout had four total tackles, three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit in Chicago’s 23-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-1)

The former Bingham standout had five total tackles, two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Cincinnati’s 36-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (1-1)

The former East standout had one tackle, one pass breakup, and a quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Dallas Cowboys (Brighton/Stanford) (0-1)

The former Brighton standout had four receptions for 27 yards in Dallas’ 28-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (1-0)

The former Desert Hills standout did not play in Detroit’s 21-16 win over the New York Giants on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (1-0)

The former Bingham standout and the Texans beat the New England Patriots, 20-9, on Thursday, August 10.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (1-0)

The former Orem standout did not play in Los Angeles’ 34-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 12.

Next Preseason Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 20 at 5:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-0)

The former Herriman standout did not play in Las Vegas’ 34-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Oklahoma State) (1-0)

The former East standout had three carries for 13 yards in Pittsburgh’s 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (0-1)

The former Olympus standout had one reception for nine yards and a fumble in San Francisco’s 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 13.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (1-0)

The former Highland standout did not play in Seattle’s 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, August 10.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Marcus Kemp – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (Layton/Hawaii) (1-0)

The former Layton standout was targeted twice in Washington’s 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Friday, August 11.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

