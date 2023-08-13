Tony Finau Struggles At 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

UTAH FIREWATCH
SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau struggled and finished near the bottom of the leaderboard at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship was held at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from August 10-13.

After opening the tournament with a round of 67 or three under par, Finau struggled on Friday by shooting 73. The local golfer bounced back to start the weekend with a round of 69 on Saturday. However, Finau struggled again on Sunday and closed out the event with a round of 73.

During his fourth and final round, Finau recorded three birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey.

Finau ended up finishing at two over par, good for 64th place on the leaderboard. Only six golfers had a worse week at TPC Southwind.

Lucas Glover won the event after a playoff with Patrick Cantlay.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Leaderboard

1. Lucas Glover (-15) *winner via playoff

2. Patrick Cantlay (-15)

T3. Rory McIlroy (-14)

T3. Tommy Fleetwood (-14)

5. Taylor Moore (-12)

T6. Adam Schenk (-11)

T6. Cam Davis (-11)

T6. Sungjae Im (-11)

T6. Russell Henley (-11)

T6. Jordan Spieth (-11)

T6. Max Homa (-11)

T6. Corey Conners (-11)

The purse for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship was $20 million. The event’s previous winner was Will Zalatoris.

Aside from missing cuts, the 64th-place finish was Finau’s second-worst result this season. In May, Finau tied for 72nd place at the PGA Championship. Finau’s finish at TPC Southwind came two weeks after he tied for seventh place at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

