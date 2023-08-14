Man arrested for breaking in to Provo church and stealing chicken nuggets, police say

PROVO, Utah — A man is suspected of breaking into a church and cooking chicken nuggets that did not belong to him Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Jason Coleman, 49, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a third-degree felony charge of burglary, according to the affidavit.

According to police, a bystander noticed Coleman entering a Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church at 1560 S 1100 W.

The bystander told police that the man was “wandering through the neighborhoods in the area, looking into cars and backyards,” according to the affidavit.

When Provo police officers arrived at the church, they found a single unlocked door while all other doors were locked. Officers reported the lights were off, and the church appeared closed.

Officers found Coleman “searching through cabinets inside of kitchen” and placing “a bag of frozen chicken nuggets back inside the fridge, and he removed 3-4 chicken nuggets from a microwave and was eating them,” according to the affidavit.

After placing Coleman into custody without issue, he admitted to police he had taken the nuggets from the fridge and eaten them.