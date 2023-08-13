Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Oregon Ducks

SALT LAKE CITY – We are 4 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate. This week we look at Utah’s game against the Oregon Ducks.

While not every game went Utah’s way last season, they did enough to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, go back-to-back as conference champions, and earn their second berth in a row to the “Grandaddy of them All”.

Many believe Utah has a good chance of three-peating in 2023 due to the talent returning and the coaches’ aggressive approach in the Transfer Portal to address a few deficiencies. Fortunately, we are getting closer to the 2023 football season. Now let’s take a look at the Utes’ best play against the Ducks.

A Fumble Recovery Keeps Utah In The Game

While Oregon was a great time for the Utes in 2021 two times over, the Ducks made up for it in 2022.

One of the lone highlights of low-scoring loss for the Utes, 20-17, was linebacker Karene Reid scooping and scoring off a fumble early in the third quarter.

Oregon held a 17-3 lead when backup quarterback Ty Thompson came into the game for Bo Nix. Thompson handed off the ball, but the exchange wasn’t clean, and Reid was there to snatch up the ball and take off down the field for an 11-yard touchdown.

Reid’s score cut the Ducks’ lead 17-10 with 13:14 left to play in the third quarter.

