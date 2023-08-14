3-year-old killed after falling off boat, hit by propeller at Echo Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A boy was killed after falling off a boat and being struck by a propeller at Echo Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

Devan Chavez, spokesman for Utah’s Division of State Parks, told KSL TV that first responders were called into a report of a boat accident at approximately 4:45 p.m.

“Upon arriving, we learned there was an unfortunately 3-year-old that had been out on the reservoir with family members on the boat, recreating (and) having a good time,” Chavez said. “And unfortunately, that 3-year-old had fallen from the boat and was struck by a propeller behind the boat.”

Chavez said the park rangers responded to the boat on the waters and attempted life-saving measures, but the child died on the scene.

Police confirmed the identity of the 3-year-old as Walter Greer, from Salt Lake City.

Chavez said Greer was wearing a life vest during the accident. Police don’t suspect foul play or DUI and believe this was an “unfortunate and tragic accident.”

He said only one boat was involved in the accident.

According to a Utah DNR press release, the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Flyer District, University of Utah Health AirMed, and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation responded to the accident.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time,” the press release stated.