Utah Lands In Top Half Of Preseason AP Top-25

Aug 14, 2023, 10:11 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After being picked No. 14 in last week’s preseason Coaches’ Poll, Utah football is also picked in the top half of the AP Preseason Top-25 Poll.

The voters placed the Utes No. 14 just ahead of a big 2023 college football season for a team on a roll.

Utah has been crowned the Pac-12 Champion the past two seasons and has a great opportunity to make it three in the final season with the “Conference of Champions”.

Where The Pac-12 Placed In The AP Top-25 Poll

Much like last week’s Coaches Poll, Utah is joined by fellow conference-mates USC, Washington, Oregon, and Oregon State in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Pac-12 has been considered one of the toughest conferences on paper ahead of the 2023 football season and the voters proved it with their rankings.

USC is the highest ranked Pac-12 team coming in at No. 6 with Washington on their heels at No. 10. Oregon comes next at No. 15 while Oregon State brings up the rear at No. 18.

The Trojans, Huskies, Ducks, and Utes all boast returning 3000 yard passing quarterbacks from a season ago with Oregon State having the potential to bring a new one into the mix for 2023.

The Preseason AP Top-25 Poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5.  LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Washington
  11. Texas
  12. Tennessee
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. Kansas State
  17. TCU
  18. Oregon State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Oklahoma
  21. North Carolina
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Iowa

