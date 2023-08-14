UDOT project to spend $6 million annually on freeway traffic lines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Several sections of Wasatch Front freeways are getting a makeover with “The Enhanced Freeway Striping Project”. Starting this year, 6 million dollars will be attributed to the project annually in hopes of creating safer roadways and less lives lost in Utah.

UDOT will be lane stripping, which means they will replace lane markings with lines that are new and wider. This should create higher visibility and reflectivity and the new markings will be 6 inches wide, which UDOT says will be 50% wider than existing lines.

This is something Gov. Spencer Cox said is needed.

Most people who have driven in Utah weather can account for times like this:

It is dark. We are behind the wheel or riding along. It is dumping rain or snow. All of a sudden, the lines seem to disappear.

“People aren’t sure where their lane of traffic goes, and it gets a little scary,” said Gov. Cox.

The project started with construction on the Utah County segment of Interstate 15 and is on track to be done by early fall. The next phase is scheduled to begin in September in Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele, and Summit Counties. UDOT said that phase will include sections of I-15, Interstate 2-15, Interstate 80, and State Route 201.

While the state is known for doing a good job clearing snow, the result can be a “Catch 22” for Utah roads.

“Over time, of course, as snowplows scape that snow off, scrapes the paint and especially the reflective qualities of the paint as it freezes and thaws. It just doesn’t last that long, so you just have to do it that much more often,” said Gov. Cox.

Gov. Cox said it is expensive to do, and the state has not had the funding to specifically support striping. Until now, as of the latest legislative session.

The Governor and UDOT are confident this project will increase the safety on Utah roads.

“You’re gonna see many, many more striping projects across the state which we expect will result in fewer people losing their lives on our roadways” said Carlos Braceras, Executive Director of UDOT.

UDOT said many cars now have lane keeping technology in their cars. They said this project should help those cars now and future vehicles like them to stay in their lane more efficiently.