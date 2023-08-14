UTAH FIREWATCH
AP Top 25: Utah Football’s Ranked Opponents

Aug 14, 2023, 11:11 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Both the AP and Coaches’ Preseason Top-25 Polls are out, and No. 14 Utah football will be facing several ranked opponents in their final season in the Pac-12.

It’s been a common topic in the offseason talking about the Utes’ tough schedule and it appears the voters agree having placed four of Utah’s opponents in their preseason top-25 rankings.

The Utes will be tasked with beating USC, Washington, Oregon, and Oregon State in 2023 who have all been ranked to start the year.

 

Utah Football’s Ranked Opponents

The Utes will not only be taking on four-ranked opponents in 2023 according to preseason polls but will also have to stare down the likes of Florida and Baylor in their out-of-conference schedule.

Utah And No. 6 USC

This might be one of the most anticipated Pac-12 matchups of the year and for good reason. Last year, the Utes beat the Trojans twice in their quest for a repeat Pac-12 Title.

Needless to say, USC was not pleased and will be hoping to get one last win at home against Utah before they take off to the Big 10 next season.

 

Utah And No. 10 Washington

Utah’s game against Washington might be the one that is being slept on the most. If all goes right, the Utes’ trip up to Seattle could be what determines who goes to the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2023 making it a huge game.

Ironically enough, USC and Oregon play that same weekend.

Utah And No. 15 Oregon

Much like USC, Utah has had Oregon’s number the last few times they have played with some big wins. The Ducks did get some revenge last season squeaking one out at home, but they are back in Salt Lake City this year.

Add in the perception that Oregon is responsible for the final collapse of the Pac-12 and we could be looking at a very chippy game.

Utah And No. 18 Oregon State

 

Nothing says “trap game” like a short week with a Friday night game in Corvallis. Is it really a “trap” though if Oregon State proves to be a good team like the voters believe they are though? We don’t think so.

This matchup has the potential to be epic because well, the Beavers have been very open about using the “Utah model” to build their team up and it’s been working well so far for them.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

