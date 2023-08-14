UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

US gas prices climb to highest level in nearly 10 months

Aug 14, 2023, 1:13 PM

Pump prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally. (CNN)...

Pump prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally. (CNN)

(CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) Pump prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.

The national average for regular gasoline hit $3.85 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That’s the highest level since October 19 and comes just weeks ahead of Labor Day weekend when millions of Americans will hit the roads.

The summer spike in gas prices has eased, with the cost to drivers moving just gradually higher more recently. The national average is up by two cents over the past week.

Still, gas prices have climbed by 28 cents over the past month and 32 cents since the Fourth of July as a result of higher oil prices caused by Russia and Saudi Arabia cutting supply and extreme heat sidelining some US refineries.

When the summer unofficially started Memorial Day weekend, drivers were enjoying big savings on gas from the year before. Those year-over-year savings have nearly vanished, with the national average down just 11 cents from this point last summer.

According to AAA, there are now 11 states averaging $4 or higher, including Arizona, Illinois and Utah. Colorado and Michigan aren’t far away.

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia earlier this month extended its oil production cut at least until September. An official source from the Saudi Ministry of Energy told state-run news agency SPA On August 3 that the kingdom will extend this voluntary cut of one million barrels per day. The source told state media the cut could be extended further and the move is aimed at supporting the stability and balance of oil markets.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Dogs trained to detect human remains have been dispatched to the ruins of west Maui from California...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

Cadaver dogs search in Maui. Here’s how it works and why it’s difficult

As Maui officials continue searching through the wreckage for many who remain missing, they have a new tool at hand: human remains detection dogs.

14 hours ago

An artist's concept shows the InSight lander and all of its instruments. Mandatory Credit: NASA/JPL...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Mars is rotating more quickly, NASA mission finds

Mars is rotating more quickly than it used to, according to data that NASA’s InSight lander collected on the red planet.

14 hours ago

Jimmy and Neil are pictured in 1980. (Courtesty Ruth Hendricks Brough)...

Jillian Sykes, CNN

An experienced hiker’s journey to honor his father came to an unexpected but poignant end

James “Jimmy” Hendricks set out across the American West, bearing the ashes of his late father, in a journey nearly five years in the making.

2 days ago

Nestlé recalled some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of ...

Eric Levenson, CNN

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

2 days ago

Jen Royce was one of the three women who were attacked by an otter along the Jefferson River in Mon...

Sara Smart, CNN

Woman attacked by ‘vicious’ otter: ‘I did not think I was going to make it out of that river’

What started as a fun, relaxing evening of inner tubing down the Jefferson River turned into a traumatic experience for Jen Royce and her two friends after they were attacked by an otter.

3 days ago

Clouds cover peaks in Grand Teton National Park. A woman died after falling off of Teewinot Mountai...

Raja Razek, CNN

Hiker dies after falling off mountain inside Grand Teton National Park

A California woman died after falling off a mountain in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

US gas prices climb to highest level in nearly 10 months