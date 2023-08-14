Markkanen Scores 32, Finland Falls To Lithuania

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen continued his incredible run in international play scoring 32 points for Finland against Lithuania.

Markkanen added 11 rebounds and four assists, but despite his terrific outing, Finland fell to Lithuania 84-80 in the international friendly.

This is the second time Markkanen has shined against Lithuania this summer. Last week the Utah Jazz forward posted 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in an 81-79 victory over the Lithuanians.

Markkanen shot 12-23 from the field including 5-10 from the three-point line, but Finland was never able to fully erase their 10-point fourth quarter deficit.

🇱🇹 Hazırlık müsabakasında Litvanya, sahasında ağırladığı Finlandiya’yı 84-80 mağlup etti. ▪️ Jonas Valanciunas: 21 sayı, 16 ribaund, 4 blok

▪️ Lauri Markkanen: 32 sayı, 11 ribaund, 4 asist

▪️ Rokas Jokubaitis 10 sayı, 7 asist pic.twitter.com/aBEwRafZ8z — Eurohoops Türkiye (@EurohoopsTR) August 14, 2023

The Finnish National Team will face Latvia on August 16 to conclude exhibition play before opening World Cup play later this month.

Finland, Markkanen Have Tough FIBA Draw

The Finnish national team will compete in Group E against Australia, Japan, and Germany, one of the tougher draws in group play.

Markkanen will look to recapture the breakout performance he had last summer at the FIBA EuroBasket Tournament before joining the Jazz.

During the tournament, Markkanen averaged 28 points and eight rebounds including a 43-point outing in an upset win over Croatia.

Lauri Markkanen 24 points 7 rebounds yesterday in the @fibawc prep game. Bro is a problem #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/64LuNUZMP8 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 5, 2023

The Finnish national team opens group play against Australia on August 25. After facing the loaded Boomers roster, Finland will face Japan on August 27, before closing group play against Germany on August 29.

Fellow Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson (Philippines), Walker Kessler (USA), Kelly Olynyk (Canada), and Simone Fontecchio (Italy) are also competing in the FIBA World Cup.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops