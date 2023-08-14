UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Markkanen Scores 32, Finland Falls To Lithuania

Aug 14, 2023, 1:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY –  Lauri Markkanen continued his incredible run in international play scoring 32 points for Finland against Lithuania.

Markkanen added 11 rebounds and four assists, but despite his terrific outing, Finland fell to Lithuania 84-80 in the international friendly.

This is the second time Markkanen has shined against Lithuania this summer. Last week the Utah Jazz forward posted 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in an 81-79 victory over the Lithuanians.

Markkanen shot 12-23 from the field including 5-10 from the three-point line, but Finland was never able to fully erase their 10-point fourth quarter deficit.

 

The Finnish National Team will face Latvia on August 16 to conclude exhibition play before opening World Cup play later this month.

Finland, Markkanen Have Tough FIBA Draw

The Finnish national team will compete in Group E against Australia, Japan, and Germany, one of the tougher draws in group play.

Markkanen will look to recapture the breakout performance he had last summer at the FIBA EuroBasket Tournament before joining the Jazz.

During the tournament, Markkanen averaged 28 points and eight rebounds including a 43-point outing in an upset win over Croatia.

The Finnish national team opens group play against Australia on August 25. After facing the loaded Boomers roster, Finland will face Japan on August 27, before closing group play against Germany on August 29.

Fellow Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson (Philippines), Walker Kessler (USA), Kelly Olynyk (Canada), and Simone Fontecchio (Italy) are also competing in the FIBA World Cup.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #15 Utah’s Van Fillinger (Defensive End)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #15 is Utah's Van Fillinger (DE). Throughout the summer...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Wide Receiver Unit Has Six Players That Have Emerged In Camp

More than a handful of pass catchers have emerged during fall camp practices for BYU football.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Michael Oher Alleges ‘Blind Side’ Adoption Element Was Lie

Michael Oher, the subject of the popular move "The Blind Side", filed a petition alleging the central part of the movie made about his life was a lie, ESPN reported.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Top 25: Utah Football’s Ranked Opponents

No. 14 Utah football will be facing several ranked opponents in the first AP Top-25 Poll in their final season with the Pac-12.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Lands In Top Half Of Preseason AP Top-25

After being picked No. 14 in last week's preseason Coaches' Poll, Utah football is also picked in the top half of the AP Top-25 Poll poll.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Oregon Ducks

We are counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 and this week we look at Utah's game against the Oregon Ducks.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Markkanen Scores 32, Finland Falls To Lithuania