BYU Wide Receiver Unit Has Six Players That Have Emerged In Camp

PROVO, Utah – BYU football added some new faces to their wide receiver unit heading into their inaugural Big 12 season.

Along with the new personnel, BYU also brings back three receivers who have over two years within offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick’s system. Those players are Kody Epps, who had a brief 48-hour stay in the Transfer Portal back in the spring, Chase Roberts, and Keanu Hill.

So where do things stand with the receivers?

Aaron Roderick shared the latest as BYU gears up for week three of fall camp.

“I would say we have a top six, and the top six are very close,” Roderick said to KSL Sports.

Roderick didn’t disclose who the six receivers are. But after watching some portions of practice plus gathering intel throughout camp, my projected top six receivers for BYU would be Chase Roberts, Kody Epps, and Keanu Hill. Then UConn transfer Keelan Marion and former Eastern Michigan receiver Darius Lassiter.

The sixth receiver is where things could get more interesting. My projection today would be redshirt freshman Parker Kingston. Kingston caught a touchdown pass in the first scrimmage of camp, plus his stock was trending up in spring ball before suffering a broken hand injury. Another option for that sixth receiver could be Talmage Gunther, who has run some excellent routes against BYU’s first and second-team defenses this month.

Sizing up the BYU football wide receivers in 2023

After the top six receivers, the receiver unit potentially has a developmental pass-catcher grouping.

“There’s a gap to the next couple of guys,” said Roderick. “I don’t want to speak for Fesi [Sitake], but in my mind, we have six guys that are in a rotation to play primarily those three or four spots.”

The 2023 BYU wide receivers face the tall order of trying to replace Puka Nacua, who is now having early success with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL. BYU’s leading returner from last season is Keanu Hill, who had 36 catches for 572 yards and seven touchdowns.

After that, Kody Epps had a knack for finding the endzone with six touchdown grabs and 459 yards on 39 receptions.

Transfers Keelan Marion and Darius Lassiter filled necessary needs for BYU coming out of spring practices. Marion might have the highest upside between the two as a deep threat in the passing attack.

BYU opens the 2023 season against Sam Houston on Saturday, September 2, at 8:15 p.m. on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

