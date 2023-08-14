UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Wide Receiver Unit Has Six Players That Have Emerged In Camp

Aug 14, 2023, 1:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football added some new faces to their wide receiver unit heading into their inaugural Big 12 season.

Along with the new personnel, BYU also brings back three receivers who have over two years within offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick’s system. Those players are Kody Epps, who had a brief 48-hour stay in the Transfer Portal back in the spring, Chase Roberts, and Keanu Hill.

So where do things stand with the receivers?

Aaron Roderick shared the latest as BYU gears up for week three of fall camp.

“I would say we have a top six, and the top six are very close,” Roderick said to KSL Sports.

Roderick didn’t disclose who the six receivers are. But after watching some portions of practice plus gathering intel throughout camp, my projected top six receivers for BYU would be Chase Roberts, Kody Epps, and Keanu Hill. Then UConn transfer Keelan Marion and former Eastern Michigan receiver Darius Lassiter.

The sixth receiver is where things could get more interesting. My projection today would be redshirt freshman Parker Kingston. Kingston caught a touchdown pass in the first scrimmage of camp, plus his stock was trending up in spring ball before suffering a broken hand injury. Another option for that sixth receiver could be Talmage Gunther, who has run some excellent routes against BYU’s first and second-team defenses this month.

Sizing up the BYU football wide receivers in 2023

After the top six receivers, the receiver unit potentially has a developmental pass-catcher grouping.

RELATED STORIES

“There’s a gap to the next couple of guys,” said Roderick. “I don’t want to speak for Fesi [Sitake], but in my mind, we have six guys that are in a rotation to play primarily those three or four spots.”

The 2023 BYU wide receivers face the tall order of trying to replace Puka Nacua, who is now having early success with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL. BYU’s leading returner from last season is Keanu Hill, who had 36 catches for 572 yards and seven touchdowns.

After that, Kody Epps had a knack for finding the endzone with six touchdown grabs and 459 yards on 39 receptions.

Transfers Keelan Marion and Darius Lassiter filled necessary needs for BYU coming out of spring practices. Marion might have the highest upside between the two as a deep threat in the passing attack.

BYU opens the 2023 season against Sam Houston on Saturday, September 2, at 8:15 p.m. on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #15 Utah’s Van Fillinger (Defensive End)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #15 is Utah's Van Fillinger (DE). Throughout the summer...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen Scores 32, Finland Falls To Lithuania

Lauri Markkanen continued his incredible run in international play scoring 32 points for Finland against Lithuania. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Michael Oher Alleges ‘Blind Side’ Adoption Element Was Lie

Michael Oher, the subject of the popular move "The Blind Side", filed a petition alleging the central part of the movie made about his life was a lie, ESPN reported.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Top 25: Utah Football’s Ranked Opponents

No. 14 Utah football will be facing several ranked opponents in the first AP Top-25 Poll in their final season with the Pac-12.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Lands In Top Half Of Preseason AP Top-25

After being picked No. 14 in last week's preseason Coaches' Poll, Utah football is also picked in the top half of the AP Top-25 Poll poll.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Oregon Ducks

We are counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 and this week we look at Utah's game against the Oregon Ducks.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU Wide Receiver Unit Has Six Players That Have Emerged In Camp