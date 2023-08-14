UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #15 Utah’s Van Fillinger (Defensive End)

Aug 14, 2023, 1:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #15 is Utah’s Van Fillinger (DE).

Utah’s Van Fillinger

Fillinger is a junior defensive end from Draper, Utah.

Fillinger was a standout defensive end at Corner Canyon High School and a four-star recruit. He was a two-team first-team all-state and three-time all-region. He was also invited to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


Corner Canyon went 37-1 with Fillinger on the field and won two state championships in 2018 and 2019. Fillinger also competed in track and field, winning a state championship in the shot put in 2019.

After originally committing to Texas, Fillinger flipped his commitment to the Utes.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Fillinger appeared in all five games, recording three total tackles, including two against USC. In 2021 Fillinger played in all 14 games with 13 starts, finishing with 41 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries.

Last season, Fillinger went down with a season-ending injury after playing in the first eight games (6 starts). He posted 18 tackles and led the team with 5.0 sacks at the time of his injury.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Wide Receiver Unit Has Six Players That Have Emerged In Camp

More than a handful of pass catchers have emerged during fall camp practices for BYU football.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen Scores 32, Finland Falls To Lithuania

Lauri Markkanen continued his incredible run in international play scoring 32 points for Finland against Lithuania. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Michael Oher Alleges ‘Blind Side’ Adoption Element Was Lie

Michael Oher, the subject of the popular move "The Blind Side", filed a petition alleging the central part of the movie made about his life was a lie, ESPN reported.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Top 25: Utah Football’s Ranked Opponents

No. 14 Utah football will be facing several ranked opponents in the first AP Top-25 Poll in their final season with the Pac-12.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Lands In Top Half Of Preseason AP Top-25

After being picked No. 14 in last week's preseason Coaches' Poll, Utah football is also picked in the top half of the AP Top-25 Poll poll.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Oregon Ducks

We are counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 and this week we look at Utah's game against the Oregon Ducks.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

60 in 60: #15 Utah’s Van Fillinger (Defensive End)