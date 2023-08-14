60 in 60: #15 Utah’s Van Fillinger (Defensive End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #15 is Utah’s Van Fillinger (DE).

Utah’s Van Fillinger

Fillinger is a junior defensive end from Draper, Utah.

Fillinger was a standout defensive end at Corner Canyon High School and a four-star recruit. He was a two-team first-team all-state and three-time all-region. He was also invited to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.

Corner Canyon went 37-1 with Fillinger on the field and won two state championships in 2018 and 2019. Fillinger also competed in track and field, winning a state championship in the shot put in 2019.

After originally committing to Texas, Fillinger flipped his commitment to the Utes.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Fillinger appeared in all five games, recording three total tackles, including two against USC. In 2021 Fillinger played in all 14 games with 13 starts, finishing with 41 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries.

Last season, Fillinger went down with a season-ending injury after playing in the first eight games (6 starts). He posted 18 tackles and led the team with 5.0 sacks at the time of his injury.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

