How To Watch Game Night Live: Timpview Thunderbirds @ Lone Peak Knights

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 high school football season is officially underway and Game Night Live is back for Week 2 with a compelling matchup between the Timpview Thunderbirds and Lone Peak Knights.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week 2

Timpview Thunderbirds @ Lone Peak Knights

The Knights are scheduled to host the T-Birds at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, August 18.

Last Meeting

In 2022, the Thunderbirds opened the year with a victory at home over the Knights, 31-10. Timpview took down the defending 6A champions thanks to a fast start. The T-Birds opened the contest with a touchdown pass from Quezon Villa to Pokai Haunga and took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Before halftime, Thunderbirds running back Micah Beckstead found his way into the end zone two times and Timpview owned a 21-0 lead at the break. In the third quarter, the Knights finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a field goal by Ian Sanches. However, over the final 12 minutes of game time, Timpview outscored Lone Peak, 10-7, and the Knights were unable to make up any ground on the early deficit.

Timpview went on to finish the season with a 10-3 record. The T-Birds fell to the Lehi Pioneers in the 5A title game.

Lone Peak posted a 7-5 record in 2022 and reached the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs before falling to the Bingham Miners.

T-Birds & Knights in 2023

On August 11, the Thunderbirds played the Skyridge Falcons in their season opener. Timpview fell at Skyridge, 26-14. Paka Haunga, Helman Casuga, and Jaron Pula each accounted for a Timpview touchdown in the loss.

Last week, the Knights played the first game of the Utah high school football season and came away with a convincing victory over the Miners. Lone Peak hosted Bingham and won the contest, 27-7. Knights quarterback Jackson Blake led Lone Peak with three passing touchdowns.

The Timpview vs. Lone Peak game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

