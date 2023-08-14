Logan Canyon traffic will be delayed to due cattle drive

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Over 1,400 cattle are expected to delay afternoon traffic this week in Logan Canyon, according to wildlife officials.

The U.S. Forest Service for Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said the cattle drive will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

According to the forest service, the cattle will be moved from the lower early summer pastures to higher late summer pastures.

“The cattle will be moved up the highway 2.5 miles in groups of 200-300 over the three-day period, beginning at Temple Fork Road to the cattle guard below Twin Creeks,” stated the U.S. Forest Service press release.

Officials are urging travelers on Highway 89 to slow down and use caution while driving in the canyon.

“Extra caution should be used when traveling through the canyon during evening and night hours to avoid encounters with stray cattle,” the press release stated.