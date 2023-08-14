UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Excited For Pac-12 Schools To Join Big 12

Aug 14, 2023, 3:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball was already staring down a gauntlet in the 14-team Big 12 that awaits them in their inaugural season.

BYU’s life in the Big 12 will only get more demanding now that basketball blueblood Arizona is set to join the league in 2024. The Wildcats won’t be coming alone to the Big 12. BYU’s top rival Utah and Arizona State and Colorado will join them.

Fifth-year head coach Mark Pope has never been shy about the challenge that faces his BYU program being in the toughest basketball league in America. But he can also see the good of bringing in new members.

Mark Pope on the latest round of Big 12 expansion

“I’m so excited,” Mark Pope said. “It makes this conference so stable. I think that’s what you’re really searching for in this conference realignment is stability. I love the fact that we have this little region, just kind of a corner of the conference.”

Pope has made it a point of emphasis to play the Utah game during his tenure. Even in the move to the Big 12, Pope wanted to continue scheduling Utah. The same can be said for Utah head coach Craig Smith. Both coaches have made the rivalry a priority by scheduling nonconference tilts. But they don’t have to worry about that now, as they will likely see each other twice a year in league play.

Back to how it was in the old WAC and Mountain West days for the two in-state schools.

BYU/Utah reunited in conference play

“This rivalry with Utah is so fantastic. It’s outdated all of us and existed before all of us were here, and it will exist long after we’re all gone. Those are part of the things that make sports special,” said Pope. “And the fact that a lot of people are torn up about [Utah joining the Big 12] and a lot of people are celebrating is exactly why we should be in the same conference.”

The saga of whether PAC schools were going to leave for the Big 12 or not spanned more than a year. There was a lot of misinformation from the Pac-12 side of things after USC and UCLA announced they were leaving for the Big Ten. But Arizona always looked like a potential threat to bolt for the Big 12.

A big reason for that idea was Arizona’s storied basketball program. The Wildcats are one of the premier basketball brands out west and have rabid fan support. Now Arizona gets ready to join a Big 12 that has been rated the No. 1 league in America by the KenPom metrics in eight of the last ten seasons.

“I’m really excited to have Arizona in this conference,” said Pope. “That’s been an incredible program for a long time. They’ve been the standard bearer of the Pac-12 for a long time and now having them in the Big 12 is super exciting.”

BYU basketball looks to level up in a 16-team Big 12

When the four Pac-12 additions join the Big 12 on August 2, 2024, and then Texas and Oklahoma officially bolt for the SEC one month earlier, league membership in the Big 12 will be at 16 teams. It will be a conference that spans four time zones, depending on whether it’s Daylight Savings time or not regarding Arizona.

The Big 12 doesn’t appear to be slowing down with the vision of being the best basketball league. Kansas won a national title in 2022 and Baylor the year before. Kansas State has a rising star in the coaching ranks in Jerome Tang. TCU is experiencing an excellent run with Jamie Dixon at the helm. Then teams like Texas Tech and Iowa State have all shown the ability to make runs deep in the NCAA Tournament.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

It’s a loaded league that doesn’t have many comparables on the hardwood now or in the past.

RELATED STORIES

“I don’t know if there’s ever been anything like it. Maybe the first couple of years of the ACC when they expanded (2005),” Pope said. “The ACC never had the football presence that the Big 12 has. What’s happening here in basketball is incredible.”

Best basketball conference “by miles”

The makeup of the conference is something Mark Pope likes in this future 16-team iteration. He noted some ideas in coach’s meetings with the Big 12 this past spring that he was “personally, selfishly super excited about.” Maybe UConn? Considering Pope has strong ties to New York City.

Regardless, he finds this future Big 12 structure a strength for the league and his BYU basketball program.

“The teams in this conference, for the most part, really fit this conference. It’s the best basketball conference in the country by miles right now. And that’s super exciting for us.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Face LeBron, Durant In In-Season Tournament

The Utah Jazz will face the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA In-Season Tournament. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Expects Even Bigger Role For Lander Barton In 2023

Utah football sees big things ahead for linebacker Lander Barton as he prepares to make another splash in 2023.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Make Top School Cut For Texas Combo Guard

College basketball prospect Brooks Bahr listed BYU and Utah men's basketball as two of the programs in his top eight ahead of his commitment.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Top 5 Plays From Week 1 Of HS Football Season

High school football is back in the state of Utah and so is the KSL Sports Rewind Top 5 plays of the week.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Timpview Thunderbirds @ Lone Peak Knights

Game Night Live is back for Week 2 with a compelling matchup between the Timpview Thunderbirds and Lone Peak Knights.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Moment Of The Week: Pleasant Grove Vikings

The KSL Sports Rewind team highlighted the Pleasant Grove Vikings as their Moment of the Week after their season-opening win.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU Basketball Excited For Pac-12 Schools To Join Big 12