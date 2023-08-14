UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family of Utah woman killed by husband release statement, say she is ‘shining light’

Aug 14, 2023, 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

(GoFundMe)...

(GoFundMe)

(GoFundMe)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

ANCHORAGE, AK — The family of a Utah woman killed in Alaska released a statement after the woman’s remains were found in a drainpipe near a trail and her husband was taken into custody, accused of murder.

Man kills newly-wed wife from Utah, hides her body in drainpipe

Saria Hildebrand was found dead, shot in the head on Aug. 10. She had been reported missing on Aug. 6 by her husband, Zarrius Hildebrand who is now charged with her murder.

Saria’s family posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Saria Barney was an amazing young woman. No one could imagined (sic) that this would happen to her.

As we try to make sense of this tragedy we want to thank everyone in Anchorage for their support to Saria’s family. Thank you to Anchorage Police, most notably the detectives who took the Missing Person report seriously. Thank you to the Army National Guard and Army leaders who have communicated with us and to the platoon members who have joined us in the search for Saria. We are grateful to the public who have spread Saria’s name online and on the ground. Thank you to the media for your prompt response and work to share Saria’s story.

Saria is a beloved daughter and step-daughter. She is a cherished sister. She is a shining light to her grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Saria is loved by a large extended family and network of friends spanning many cities and states. Saria is a genuine, caring woman that is independent, courageous, and brave. She was a good student in training to become a combat medic and preparing for her future.

We trust Anchorage Police are capable in handling the investigative portion of the case. We trust Army CID are actively cooperating and lending support. We are hopeful this leads to a just prosecution.

We ask for privacy as our family continues to stay active in the investigation and gathers together to remember our beautiful Saria. We will provide updates as possible.
Thank you for thinking of Saria and supporting our efforts.”

A GoFundMe set up for the family to cover travel expenses to Alaska as well as the cost to bring Saria’s remains home to Utah can be found here. 

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Major Street street sign. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Ballpark business owner worries about increased shootings in the neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood Sunday morning, and it's not the first time gunfire has erupted in this area.

19 hours ago

Counterfeit bill given to Mike Pilarczyk for the sale of a generator. (Courtesy: Mike Pilarczyk)...

Brianna Chavez

‘I feel like I let myself get taken’: Layton man scammed with fake money, urging sellers to be cautious

A Layton man selling a generator was given fake bills used only for film as payment. The counterfeit bills are being investigated to find the alleged scammers.

19 hours ago

Woman in military gear...

Eliza Pace

Man kills newly-wed wife from Utah, hides her body in drainpipe in Alaska

A man is in custody, accused of killing 21-year-old wife from Utah, and hiding her body in a drainpipe near a trail hours after celebrating his birthday.

19 hours ago

Gordon Hunter Pedersen as seen on his YouTube channel, promoting his allegedly fake product "Silve...

Mary Culbertson

Utah-based ‘fake doctor’ arrested after three-year manhunt

A man fled after he was indicted by federal court in 2020 for selling falsified vaccinations online

19 hours ago

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

Michael Houck

FBI says Provo man pointed a revolver at officers during arrest

The FBI reports that the Provo man who allegedly threatened government officials, including President Joe Biden, pointed a revolver at agents during his arrest.

19 hours ago

Cattle being moved down Logan Canyon. (U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest)...

Michael Houck

Logan Canyon traffic will be delayed to due cattle drive

Over 1,400 cattle are expected to delay afternoon traffic this week in Logan Canyon.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Family of Utah woman killed by husband release statement, say she is ‘shining light’