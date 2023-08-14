BYU, Utah Make Top School Cut For Texas Combo Guard

SALT LAKE CITY – College basketball prospect Brooks Bahr listed BYU and Utah men’s basketball as two of the programs in his top eight ahead of his commitment.

Brooks Bahr lists BYU & Utah among top schools

On Monday, August 14, the Texas combo guard listed the top schools he is considering signing a national letter of intent with.

Bahr listed the following programs in his top eight:

BYU

Colorado State

Nebraska

Oklahoma State

Saint Mary’s

USC

Utah

Wake Forest

According to 247Sports, Bahr is a three-star prospect. The Keller, Texas native is currently ranked as the No. 5 player in Lone Star State, No. 16 combo guard, and the No. 121 overall player in the country.

The recruiting site lists Bahr’s interest in BYU, USC, Utah, and Wake Forest as “warm.” Bahr has also received interest from other local programs in Utah State, Utah Tech, and Utah Valley.

All other schools recruiting Bahr are listed as “cool” or “none” when it comes to Bahr’s interest.

The Cougars and Utes reportedly offered Bahr in June. 247Sports reported that Bahr has upcoming official visits to both BYU (August 28) and Utah (August 31).

According to MaxPreps, Bahr owns high school career averages of 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 1.8 steals per contest in 64 games played.

Bahr is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 21.3 points per game in 27 contests.

BYU & Utah Men’s Basketball

Last season, BYU finished with a 19-15 record, including 7-9 in West Coast Conference action. It was the Cougars’ final year in the WCC.

The upcoming 2023-24 campaign will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

In the 2022-23 season, the Utes posted a 17-15 overall record and went 10-10 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Utah’s upcoming season will be its last as a member of the Pac-12. The Utes will join the Cougars in the Big 12 in 2024.

