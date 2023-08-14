UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU, Utah Make Top School Cut For Texas Combo Guard

Aug 14, 2023, 4:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – College basketball prospect Brooks Bahr listed BYU and Utah men’s basketball as two of the programs in his top eight ahead of his commitment.

Brooks Bahr lists BYU & Utah among top schools

On Monday, August 14, the Texas combo guard listed the top schools he is considering signing a national letter of intent with.

Bahr listed the following programs in his top eight:

  • BYU
  • Colorado State
  • Nebraska
  • Oklahoma State
  • Saint Mary’s
  • USC
  • Utah
  • Wake Forest

According to 247Sports, Bahr is a three-star prospect. The Keller, Texas native is currently ranked as the No. 5 player in Lone Star State, No. 16 combo guard, and the No. 121 overall player in the country.

The recruiting site lists Bahr’s interest in BYU, USC, Utah, and Wake Forest as “warm.” Bahr has also received interest from other local programs in Utah State, Utah Tech, and Utah Valley.

RELATED: Utah’s Leadership Talks ‘Bittersweet’ Move To Leave Pac-12, Excitement For Big 12

All other schools recruiting Bahr are listed as “cool” or “none” when it comes to Bahr’s interest.

The Cougars and Utes reportedly offered Bahr in June. 247Sports reported that Bahr has upcoming official visits to both BYU (August 28) and Utah (August 31).

RELATED STORIES

According to MaxPreps, Bahr owns high school career averages of 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 1.8 steals per contest in 64 games played.

Bahr is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 21.3 points per game in 27 contests.

BYU & Utah Men’s Basketball

Last season, BYU finished with a 19-15 record, including 7-9 in West Coast Conference action. It was the Cougars’ final year in the WCC.

The upcoming 2023-24 campaign will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

In the 2022-23 season, the Utes posted a 17-15 overall record and went 10-10 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Utah’s upcoming season will be its last as a member of the Pac-12. The Utes will join the Cougars in the Big 12 in 2024.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Face LeBron, Durant In In-Season Tournament

The Utah Jazz will face the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA In-Season Tournament. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Expects Even Bigger Role For Lander Barton In 2023

Utah football sees big things ahead for linebacker Lander Barton as he prepares to make another splash in 2023.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Excited For Pac-12 Schools To Join Big 12

BYU Basketball is looking forward to having Utah and the four corner Pac-12 schools in the Big 12.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Top 5 Plays From Week 1 Of HS Football Season

High school football is back in the state of Utah and so is the KSL Sports Rewind Top 5 plays of the week.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Timpview Thunderbirds @ Lone Peak Knights

Game Night Live is back for Week 2 with a compelling matchup between the Timpview Thunderbirds and Lone Peak Knights.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Moment Of The Week: Pleasant Grove Vikings

The KSL Sports Rewind team highlighted the Pleasant Grove Vikings as their Moment of the Week after their season-opening win.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU, Utah Make Top School Cut For Texas Combo Guard