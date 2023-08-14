Instant Replay: Dax Milne Pulls Down One-Handed Catch At Commanders Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU wide receiver Dax Milne hauled in a one-handed reception during practice at the Washington Commanders training camp.

The former Bingham High and Cougar standout pulled in the catch on Monday, August 14.

“LOOK at @DaxMilne’s one-handed grab,” the Commanders posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video of the wideout’s reception.

Milne’s grab drew an audible reaction from those in attendance at Washington’s training camp.

The Commanders are currently ramping up for the regular season. Washington won its first preseason game, a 17-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Milne finished the game with one reception for 13 yards.

The Commanders’ next preseason game is at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN. Washington wraps up its preseason slate against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 26.

Washington’s regular season opener is at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Dax Milne

Before Milne’s time at BYU, he was a standout player for the Bingham Miners. Milne was rated as a two-star prospect by 247Sports. He committed to the Cougars as a walk-on over interest from Air Force, Army, Boise State, Utah State, and Weber State.

During Milne’s freshman year in Provo, he had 10 catches for 69 yards and one touchdown. His production doubled in his second season. Milne had 21 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. As a junior in 2020, Milne had a breakout season. He led the Cougars with 70 catches for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns. Milne helped BYU to an 11-1 record in his final season with the Cougars.

After his college career, Milne was selected by Washington with the No. 258 overall pick during the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Milne had nine catches for 83 yards in 13 games played. In 2022, the former BYU wideout had six receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Milne also returned 40 punts for a total of 311 yards and 15 kickoffs for a total of 300 yards in 15 games played.

