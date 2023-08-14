UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Alex Collins, Former Seahawks, Ravens Running Back, Dies At Age 28

Aug 14, 2023, 8:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died. He was 28.

RELATED STORIES

The Seahawks released a statement from Collins’ family Monday night.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” the statement said. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Arkansas, the Ravens and the NFL also announced Collins’ death. They did not provide a cause.

Collins rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Arkansas from 2013-15. He’s second to Darren McFadden on the school’s career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.

The Razorbacks were down by seven in overtime and faced fourth-and-25. Brandon Allen’s pass was complete to Hunter Henry, who was about to be tackled near the sideline, well short of the line to gain. Henry desperately flung the ball backwards toward the middle of the field. The ball bounced to Collins, who took off toward the other sideline and got the first down.

Arkansas eventually won 53-52.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person,” the Arkansas football account posted on social media. “His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

Collins played this year for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Dax Milne Pulls Down One-Handed Catch At Commanders Camp

Former BYU wide receiver Dax Milne hauled in a one-handed reception during practice at the Washington Commanders training camp.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Title Favorites Aces, Liberty Set To Meet In WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final

The Liberty and Aces will meet for the first time with a championship on the line when they play for the Commissioner's Cup title.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Face LeBron, Durant In In-Season Tournament

The Utah Jazz will face the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA In-Season Tournament. 

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Expects Even Bigger Role For Lander Barton In 2023

Utah football sees big things ahead for linebacker Lander Barton as he prepares to make another splash in 2023.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Make Top School Cut For Texas Combo Guard

College basketball prospect Brooks Bahr listed BYU and Utah men's basketball as two of the programs in his top eight ahead of his commitment.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Excited For Pac-12 Schools To Join Big 12

BYU Basketball is looking forward to having Utah and the four corner Pac-12 schools in the Big 12.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Alex Collins, Former Seahawks, Ravens Running Back, Dies At Age 28