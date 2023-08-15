1 firefighter injured, 3 outbuildings destroyed in American Fork fire

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A firefighter was sent to the hospital after a large fire destroyed three buildings early Tuesday morning.

American Fork Fire Rescue battalion chief Brandon Boshard told KSL TV that fire crews were called to a structure fire at 182 N 500 E at approximately 2:31 a.m.

Boshard said three outbuildings were affected, two in the backyard of one resident and one in the backyard of another resident. The fires did not damage the homes of each resident, but the houses did not have power due to downed powerlines.

Boshard said railroad ties, hay bales, and other heavy items were burned in the fire. Fire investigators say the fires started in the back of the buildings and are looking for a cause.

The three outbuildings are being deemed a total loss by fire investigators.

Boshard said no civilians were hurt in the fire, but one firefighter was hurt and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews were on the scene for 8 to 10 hours putting out hot spots and ensuring all flames were put out.