U of U expecting 5,000 students to arrive on campus this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the next four days, the University of Utah expects 5,000 students to arrive on campus and 430 of those are new Freshman. With such a big influx, faculty and volunteers are trying to make things as smooth as possible.

It begins with the moment they pull up to the parking lot at Kahlert Village where there’s been a steady flow of cars since 8 a.m. Volunteers direct them to an open spot so they can start unloading all their stuff.

It’s a bittersweet day for parents who are excited to see their kid start this new chapter, but it’s also hard to say goodbye.

Like clockwork, cars are coming and going on the University of Utah campus.

“We’ve got a well-oiled machine of volunteers and staff to just make this experience the best it can be,” said Sean Grube, executive director of housing & residential education, University of Utah.

“The red carts are imperative to move in day. We have several hundred all throughout campus helping students get in as fast as possible,” said Grube.

Volunteers and staff help hundreds of students unload all their stuff into those red carts. Freshman Kaitlynn Lawson, from Katy, Texas filled her red carts with all the essentials.

“My first load was like 5 trash bags full of shoes. I have a shoe problem. I’m not even gonna lie,” said Lawson.

Michigan native, Caroline Corning couldn’t leave home without her guitar and what she considers a basic necessity.

“Another need would be my microwave. I knew I was going to need that,” said Corning.

For parents on the other hand, safety is the biggest priority.

Grube says the university has taken steps to protect students.

“We have automatic card readers on all of our doors so students are swiping into their buildings,” she said. “In addition to getting into their building we have late night escorts here at the U — a fantastic police department.”

This day came too fast for mom Michelle Hilema from California…

“It’s excitement for sure but it’s hard. You have to let your baby go.”

Corning though, is excited for what’s ahead.

“Freshman year is all about trying new things and seeing what you like.”

She had these parting words for mom and dad:

“I promise that I will remember to call them. A couple times a week,” Corning said.

The University of Utah has a ton of events happening all week to welcome students to campus – bowling, a barbecue for students and parents and a movie night.