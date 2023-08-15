3 seriously injured in trailer fire in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — Three people were airlifted to a Las Vegas-area hospital after they were injured in a trailer fire early Tuesday morning.

Capt. Tylers Ames with the Hurricane Valley Fire District said crews arrived just before 1 a.m. and found the RV-style trailer fully engulfed, with five people outside the trailer.

The fire was quickly extinguished and first responders transported all five individuals to St. George Regional Hospital before three were airlifted to Las Vegas. Ames said several of them had life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.