Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #50 Rodney Hood

Aug 15, 2023, 11:37 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 50 is small forward Rodney Hood.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Rodney Hood’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 50 – Rodney Hood

Selected by the Jazz with the 23rd pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Hood became a rotation regular early in his first season, starting 21 games as a rookie.

By his second season, Hood was a full-time starter and remained a reliable offensive threat during each of his next two seasons on the roster starting in 134 of a possible 138 games while averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 30 minutes per game.

Hood entered the 2017-18 season in Utah as the heir apparent to Gordon Hayward who left the franchise for the Boston Celtics, but was quickly overshadowed by breakout rookie Donovan Mitchell.

 

Despite averaging a career-best 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, the Jazz traded Hood to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Jae Crowder, veteran Derrick Rose, and a second-round draft pick.

After being traded by the Jazz, Hood made stops with Cleveland, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

In total, Hood spent the majority of his career in Utah where averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 227 games with the Jazz over four seasons.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

