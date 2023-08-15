UTAH FIREWATCH
Rivalry Love: Former Utah Defender Officiates Wedding For BYU's Max Tooley

Aug 15, 2023, 11:50 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Who says BYU and Utah can’t get along?

An example of rivalry love was on display last month during the wedding ceremony for BYU linebacker Max Tooley.

Tooley, a starting linebacker for the Cougars, was married to his fiance Jessica (nee Duke) last month on July 14. Jessica Tooley celebrated the couple’s one-month anniversary on her personal Instagram account.

One of her posts on her Instagram stories featured former Utah defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi.

Devin Kaufusi officiates Max Tooley's wedding

Rivalry Love – Devin Kaufusi officiates wedding of Max Tooley

Kaufusi officiated the wedding of Max and Jessica.

“The one and only [Devin Kaufusi] married us!! He is such a special friend we’re forever grateful for,” wrote Mrs. Tooley on Instagram.

Kaufusi and Tooley were teammates together for two seasons at BYU. They arrived in Provo together in the same freshman class in 2018 after serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

 

Devin Kaufusi Transfers To Utah

In 2020, Kaufusi, a Provo native, transferred up north to play for rival Utah. But the two former teammates continued their friendship even though they were on enemy lines in the rivalry.

Kaufusi has now graduated and completed his eligibility in college football. Tooley is entering his final season with the BYU football program.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Rivalry Love: Former Utah Defender Officiates Wedding For BYU’s Max Tooley