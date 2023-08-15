UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NBA Announces Jazz In-Season Tournament Opponents, Dates

Aug 15, 2023, 1:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA has announced the dates for the inaugural in-season tournament, including the four cup games for the Utah Jazz.

The NBA announced the Jazz were in West Group A featuring the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Portland Trail Blazers.

To open tournament play, the Jazz will play the Grizzlies on November 10 in Memphis and then return home for a game against Portland on November 14.

Utah will play the Suns at home on November 17 and then head to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on November 21. The game against Phoenix will be broadcast on ESPN and the game in Crypto.com Arena will be on TNT.

The Jazz’s full regular season schedule will be announced in the coming days.

How Does Utah Jazz In-Season Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference, but not by the league’s existing divisions.

Over the first six weeks of the season, teams will face the other four members in their grouping once each in Cup games. Then, the winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will wind up playing 83 regular season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular season contests.

Though new to the NBA, the G League and the WNBA have featured In-Season Tournaments in recent years.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Division Leading OKC Dodgers Take On Salt Lake

The Bees look to keep the bats hot in Salt Lake when they take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers for the final time in 2023.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #14 BYU’s Kody Epps (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #14 is BYU's Kody Epps (WR). Throughout the summer...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Whitt Speaks On Team Health, Brandon Rose Injury, Utah Quarterback Depth

Utah received some bad news concerning their quarterback depth on Friday that head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an update about on Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rivalry Love: Former Utah Defender Officiates Wedding For BYU’s Max Tooley

Who says BYU and Utah can't get along?

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#Jazz50: Top 50 Jazz Players Of All Time With Jake and Ben

To celebrate the upcoming Jazz 50th anniversary season, Jake and Ben are counting down the top 50 Jazz players of all time.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #50 Rodney Hood

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 50 is small forward Rodney Hood.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

NBA Announces Jazz In-Season Tournament Opponents, Dates