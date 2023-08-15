On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police: Man beats 66-year-old with pistol and held him hostage

Aug 15, 2023, 3:14 PM

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is accused of holding an elderly man hostage in his home for several hours and repeatedly beating him with a pistol, police say.

Benlewis Rock Neilson, 38, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, intentional aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor arson, according to the affidavit.

On Saturday night, West Jordan police officers were contacted by the 66-year-old male victim at the West Jordan police station. He claimed Neilson held him at his home for about two-and-a-half hours and was beaten by the suspect.

According to the affidavit, the victim arrived at his home, where he lives with Neilson, his wife, and his 14-year-old son.

“The victim advised he was punched, pistol-whipped, and had a handgun pointed at him by (Neilson),” the affidavit stated. “The victim had multiple abrasions and lacerations all over his body including chest, back, shoulders, head, and face.”

The victim said that Neilson pointed the gun at his head and said he would kill him.

“The victim explained he had to lie to be able to convince (Neilson) to allow him to leave, and that had taken an hour as (Neilson) would not trust him,” the affidavit stated.

The victim said Nelison’s son witnessed the alleged assault and asked him to call 911, but “the juvenile refused, saying he did not want pedophiles to come and get him,” according to the affidavit.

The victim reported Neilson burned his wife’s clothing in the backyard. A few days later, police executed a search warrant at the home and found the remains of the burned clothing.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed the 14-year-old, who confirmed to police that he witnessed the alleged assault.

The affidavit stated that Neilson has “made statements regarding having a shootout with police” and shooting his home as he has access to “high-powered rifles.” Neilson was also involuntarily admitted to the hospital for a mental health assessment.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Man breaks into elementary school and steals a hall pass, police say

A man is facing a felony charge after breaking into a Salt Lake County elementary school and stealing a hall pass early Tuesday morning.

17 hours ago

Three people caught on surveillance video suspected of the draper burglaries. (Draper Police Survei...

Mary Culbertson

Three suspects identified in Draper car burglaries; Police asking for public help

Three people were observed on video surveillance cameras to be using stolen credit cards from multiple vehicles in Draper. Police are asking for help.

17 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter...

Kara Scannell, CNN

Hunter Biden’s top lawyer asks to withdraw from case

Hunter Biden’s lead criminal defense attorney is asking to withdraw from the case because he could be called as a witness in future proceedings.

17 hours ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during p...

Kate Brumback, Associated Press

Indictment returned in Georgia as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe

A grand jury in Georgia that has been investigating former President Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 election results in that state has returned an indictment, though it was not immediately clear against whom.

2 days ago

A Major Street street sign. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Ballpark business owner worries about increased shootings in the neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood Sunday morning, and it's not the first time gunfire has erupted in this area.

2 days ago

Counterfeit bill given to Mike Pilarczyk for the sale of a generator. (Courtesy: Mike Pilarczyk)...

Brianna Chavez

‘I feel like I let myself get taken’: Layton man scammed with fake money, urging sellers to be cautious

A Layton man selling a generator was given fake bills used only for film as payment. The counterfeit bills are being investigated to find the alleged scammers.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Police: Man beats 66-year-old with pistol and held him hostage