Four hospitalized in head on crash with driver who fell asleep, UHP says

VIRGIN, Utah — Four people were hospitalized following a head-on crash on state Route 9.

According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash was on SR-9 at milepost 19 at approximately 7:30 Tuesday morning when the driver of a westbound Ford F150 fell asleep and drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting a Nissan SUV.

The Nissan had four occupants and all four were transported to the hospital. Three were injured and one other, a woman, was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

SR-9 was closed in both directions as the crash was being cleared.

The identities of the injured have not been released.