60 in 60: #14 BYU’s Kody Epps (Wide Receiver)

Epps is a sophomore wide receiver from Los Angeles, California.

Coming out of high school, Epps was a three-star prospect and the 85th-best prospect in the state of California. At Mater Dei, he posted 93 receptions, 1,735 yards, and 28 touchdowns in his senior season. He was one of four wide receivers to be named to USA Today’s First-Team All-American, named OC Register Wide Receiver of the Year, Max Preps First-Team All-American, and led the Monarchs to two state championships as well as three Trinity League championships.

Epps debuted for the Cougars in 2020. He played in six games and recorded 65 all-purpose yards.

Epps played in eight games last season before missing the last five games with an injury. Despite missing games, Epps finished with the team’s second-most receptions, catching 39 passes for 459 yards, and six touchdowns. He was named to Phil Steele and College Football Network’s All-Independent Second Team.

Heading into 2023, Epps was named to Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team.

