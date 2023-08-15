UTAH FIREWATCH
Aug 15, 2023, 1:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #14 is BYU’s Kody Epps (WR).

BYU’s Kody Epps

Epps is a sophomore wide receiver from Los Angeles, California.

Coming out of high school, Epps was a three-star prospect and the 85th-best prospect in the state of California. At Mater Dei, he posted 93 receptions, 1,735 yards, and 28 touchdowns in his senior season. He was one of four wide receivers to be named to USA Today’s First-Team All-American, named OC Register Wide Receiver of the Year, Max Preps First-Team All-American, and led the Monarchs to two state championships as well as three Trinity League championships.

Epps debuted for the Cougars in 2020. He played in six games and recorded 65 all-purpose yards.

Epps played in eight games last season before missing the last five games with an injury. Despite missing games, Epps finished with the team’s second-most receptions, catching 39 passes for 459 yards, and six touchdowns. He was named to Phil Steele and College Football Network’s All-Independent Second Team.

Heading into 2023, Epps was named to Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

60 in 60: #14 BYU’s Kody Epps (Wide Receiver)