Man breaks into elementary school and steals a hall pass, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man is facing a felony charge after breaking into a Salt Lake County elementary school and stealing a hall pass early Tuesday morning.

Daniel James Matheny, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for third-degree felony burglary, according to the affidavit.

West Valley City police responded to a burglary in process at an elementary school as the school district camera caught Matheny inside the school.

According to the affidavit, officers witnessed Matheny exiting the school and arrested him without incident.

After police read Matheny his Miranda rights, he stated, “he went into the school looking for his friend who he thought was inside of the school,” according to the affidavit. He also said he took a hall pass from the school.

Police searched the school for other suspects and couldn’t find anyone else in the school.