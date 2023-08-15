On The Site:
Man in critical condition from escalated sinus infection

Aug 15, 2023, 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

Rha'Gene Beal (Candis Tippets)...

Rha'Gene Beal (Candis Tippets)

(Candis Tippets)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man is fighting for his life after being admitted to the hospital with severe headaches. Rha’Gene Beal’s family said it was determined that he had swelling in his brain caused ultimately by “impacted teeth that caused a sinus infection”.

Beal, a father two young children, boyfriend, local musician, and a student at Berklee College of Music was admitted to the hospital on July 16.

After the situation was assessed with his brain, he was placed in a medically induced coma and has undergone several brain surgeries to create skull flaps to help with swelling.

The swelling, initially caused by the sinus infection traveling to his brain continued to increase Beal’s body and he soon entered a state of sepsis. Currently, this causes him to need around-the-clock attention in the hospital ICU.

Doctors have shared with the family that the road to recovery for him will be a long one. They are unable to determine the permanent impacts until the swelling decreases and he wakes.

“Beal is such an outgoing and compassionate person. He is giving to his core,” the family said in a statement. “He’s a loving father and always doing what he can for his children who adore him.”

Beal was involved greatly with his community and the family is asking for all their support at this time. He served at an Ogden care facility for many years and as a UTA employee where he helped travelers map out their routes.

In addition to a GoFundMe* to help his family and children, there will be an event held on Friday, August 18, 2023, where community members and friends are encouraged to attend. The event is being hosted by The Lighthouse Lounge, which is a venue in Ogden where Beal’s band regularly performed. There will be live music from local artists, raffles, and an auction.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

