Woods Cross City police chief placed on administrative leave

Aug 15, 2023, 4:38 PM

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe...

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe. (file photo/KSL TV)

(file photo/KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Woods Cross City confirmed that Police Chief Chad Soffe was placed on administrative leave last month.

The city confirmed the action in a news release Tuesday following an inquiry from KSL.

The release did not give a reason for putting Soffe on leave but it did state, “The City does not comment on personnel issues related to its employees, other than to confirm employment status, to ensure that employees’ rights are protected.”

A Facebook post from Soffe indicated he was no longer a police officer. “I started my police service in 1979 as a Murray Police cadet. 44 years later, 37 full-time years it’s time to call it. When you know, you will know.”

According to the release, Scott Buchanan was appointed to serve as the interim chief.

