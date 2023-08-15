On The Site:
Provo man shot by FBI previously answered door with gun

Aug 15, 2023, 4:25 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they attempted to serve a warrant against him. (Court documents)

(Court documents)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — A man killed by the FBI less than a week ago had previously answered the door with a gun, police reports show.

The man, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, had been killed by FBI agents serving a search warrant at his Provo home. Information released from the FBI Monday reported that Robertson had a gun at the time of the search warrant.

A police report outlines an occasion when two Google Fiber workers had knocked on Robertson’s door then entered into his backyard to to work. Robertson came out of the back door holding a handgun and yelled at them to leave, which they did.

FBI shoots and kills Provo man accused of threatening President Biden’s life

 

The workers told police they were there to connect a neighbor up to the fiber, but the neighbor wasn’t home so they went to notify the owner that they would be using the public easement to access the utility pole.

The workers attempted to ring the doorbell and knock on the door of Robertson’s house to notify him they would be working in his yard,  but he did not answer the door. They went around and began to set up to work when Robertson came out the back door and began yelling at them while holding a handgun.

The report states he yelled at them to get off his property and was waving the gun around, “causing the muzzle to point in their direction.” Following that encounter, a police officer responded to the home and knocked on the door to speak with Robertson.

“He answered the door with an AR-15 which triggered a bit of a stand off,” the report states.

The officer was able to “deescalate things” and Robertson put the rifle away.

The report states, “While I was speaking with (Robertson) while he had his rifle I observed that he was holding it in a ready position against his body with his finger on the trigger guard which led me to believe he had trained with firearms and was aware of where his muzzle was and how to control the weapon while moving.”

The officer stood by while the workers finished their job at the home and the report states that the responding officer discussed the case with a police sergeant and found that no crime had occurred and that Robertson “had been exercising his 2nd Amendment rights, albeit a little recklessly.” The sergeant agreed and the two called the on-call Utah County Attorney to get input.

“She agreed that (Robertson) may not have exercised good judgment but was acting within his Constitutional Rights,” the report states.

