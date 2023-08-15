Taylor Hendricks Cleared, Brice Sensabaugh Continues Rehab

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz offered health updates on Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh who all missed games during the Summer League.

Early Tuesday the Jazz announced that Keyonte George had been cleared to resume full on-court activities after suffering a sprained ankle during the Las Vegas Summer League.

George had averaged 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three in five appearances before his injury.

The rookie was the team’s 16th pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft after one season at Baylor.

Jazz Update On Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh

The Jazz then revealed the latest health news regarding Hendricks and Sensabaugh, both of whom missed both the Salt Lake City and Vegas Summer Leagues in their entirety.

“Taylor Hendricks (right hamstring strain) has been cleared to participate in all on court activities,” the team announced. “Brice Sensabaugh (left knee surgery recovery) continues to make progress following his surgery last March.”

Hendricks was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after a standout freshman season at Central Florida.

The Florida native averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

Sensabaugh was the Jazz’s third and final pick in the first round. The team drafted the one-and-done star out of Ohio State with the 28th overall pick.

The big-bodied wing averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.

Sensabaugh suffered his knee injury during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament in March and underwent surgery to repair the issue.

