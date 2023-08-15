Former BYU Guard Ques Glover Finds New Landing Spot In Big 12

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU basketball guard Ques Glover will stay in the Big 12 Conference.

Glover, who was signed to play for BYU in May but then re-entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, is committed to finishing his collegiate career with the Kansas State Wildcats.

The announcement was made on social media.

Glover left BYU under unusual circumstances. BYU was going through practices in preparation for their upcoming foreign tour to Italy and Croatia that begins on August 18. Glover was part of some of those practices until he re-entered the Transfer Portal.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound guard could do that outside a portal window because he is a graduate transfer. Glover re-entered the portal and is now with Jerome Tang and Kansas State.

BYU coach Mark Pope said last week that Glover’s sudden departure was “all” due to NIL.

“I was super sad about it. He’s a beautiful young man, a perfect fit for BYU, an enormously talented player with a ton of miles,” Pope said last Friday. “So we’re really sad to lose him, for sure.”

Last season at Samford, Glover averaged 14.7 points, 2.1 assists, and shot nearly 40% from three-point range. Before two years at Samford, Glover played two seasons in the SEC at Florida.

BYU will have an opportunity to face Glover as the Cougars are scheduled to meet Kansas State in Provo and Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats are one of five teams that BYU landed two games against in their inaugural Big 12 conference schedule.

Dates for those matchups will be announced at a later date.

The loss of Glover leaves BYU with two scholarships available on the 2023-24 roster. Pope didn’t seem too pressed to fill those spots for several reasons. One, it’s late in the transfer cycle to add an impact player, and two, he likes his current roster.

#BYU coach Mark Pope on the sudden departure of Ques Glover to the portal.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/NVMhcRxv7P — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 11, 2023

Pope did note that if they add someone this late in the cycle, it will have to be “somebody that’s special.” That would mean a player with a “really special upside” or a “one-year guy to give some physicality on the front line.”

Another option would be finding another guard to replace the departure of Glover to provide a solid ball-handling skill set.

