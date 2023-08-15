On The Site:
Jazz Notes: Who Will Be Utah’s Second-Best Player This Season?

Aug 15, 2023, 5:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s no secret that Lauri Markkanen will be the Utah Jazz’s best player next season. However, the number two spot is seemingly up for grabs.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt went over Utah’s roster and debated who could fall in line behind Markkanen.

Who Is The Second-Best Player On The Utah Jazz?

Looking at the Jazz roster, there are some obvious favorites. John Collins, Walker Kessler, and Jordan Clarkson could all successfully fill that role.

On the other hand, there are some dark horses who could shock people.

RELATED: NBA 2K Releases Ratings For Utah Jazz Players Ahead Of 2023-24 Season

Although unlikely, an impressive rookie season could put Keyonte George or Taylor Hendricks in the conversation, Collin Sexton could return to his 2020-21 form when he averaged over 24 points a night, or Ochai Agbaji could make a large sophomore jump.

The problem is, only one player can be the number two guy.

Utah Jazz In The NBA’s In-Season Tournament

Utah got one of the tougher draws for competition in the group stage of the In-Season Tournament.

The Jazz are accompanied by the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trailblazers. Memphis and Phoenix both owned top-four records in the West last season and the Lakers went on to make the Western Conference Finals.

RELATED: NBA Announces Jazz In-Season Tournament Opponents, Dates

The Jazz will play one game against each team in Group A from November 10-21.

Even though the odds may appear stacked against Utah, single-game elimination means anything is possible.

Four teams will move on from each conference. This includes a wildcard so it is possible for two teams to move on from any given group.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

