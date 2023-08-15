On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Three Utes Make ESPN College Football’s Top 100 Players For 2023

Aug 15, 2023, 5:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Three Utes have been recognized by ESPN College Football as some of the Top 100 players of the impending 2023 season for Utah football.

Offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea came in at No. 89, tight end Brant Kuithe appropriately at No. 80, and starting quarterback Cam Rising just slid into the Top 25 at No. 23.

All three players have been integral to Utah football’s success over the past two seasons and are expected to be big contributors again this year as the Utes say “farewell” to the Pac-12.

No. 89 For ESPN’s Top 100: Sataoa Laumea

Laumea has played in 33 games as a Ute, starting 31 with 19 spent at right guard and 13 at right tackle. Laumea’s position flexibility helped Utah to the 11th-best rushing offense in the FBS in 2022. Laumea is a three-time All-Pac-12 selection while earning first team in 2022.

Laumea is currently in the running for the Outland Trophy this season and was named Preseason First-Team All-Pac-12.

No. 80 Is No. 80: Brant Kuithe

Kuithe has been a matchup problem since he emerged as a playmaker in 2018. As a bit of a tweener (part tight end, part wide receiver) Kuithe has gained respect in the football world for being a solid player with the potential to do big things at the next level.

In his five-year career as a Ute, Kuithe has racked up 148 receptions, 1,882 yards while averaging 12.7 yards per play and 16 career touchdowns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah hasn’t been afraid to use their tight ends elsewhere on the field either. Kuithe also has impressive rushing stats with 17 career carries for 162 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry while adding an additional four touchdowns to his stat sheet.

Kuithe opted to return for his sixth and final year of eligibility in 2023 after sustaining a season-ending ACL tear last season against ASU.

Cam Rising Is A Top Quarter Player At No. 23

Rising has had a stellar career for Utah, lifting the team to new heights while hoping to leave the Utes with a little more in his final season. The talented quarterback returns to Utah after sustaining an ACL tear earlier in the year against Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

In 2021, Rising took over the starting quarterback job three games into the season and never looked back. Since then, Utah’s QB1 has led the team to back-to-back Pac-12 Titles and Rose Bowl appearances.

Last year, in Utah’s second Pac-12 Title run, Rising put up 3,034 passing yards on 249-of-385 passing (8 INT, 26 TDs). He added 77 rushes for 465 yards and six rushing scores. Rising recorded 200+ passing yards, including one 300-yard game and a 400-yard game nine times in 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Rising was particularly great and received national recognition for his career-high night against No. 4 USC during the regular season in Salt Lake City. He finished the epic win with 415 passing yards (30-of-44), two touchdowns, 11 rushes for 60 yards and a career-best three rushing scores, while also punching in the game winning two-point conversion.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

The Utah State defensive line was one of the hardest-hit position groups as a mass exodus in the transfer portal impacted the Aggies depth.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Hires Former Player Nate Austin To Staff

BYU basketball's "Iron Man" is back in Provo.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Who Will Be Utah’s Second-Best Player This Season?

It's no secret that Lauri Markkanen will be the Utah Jazz's best player next season. However, the number two spot is seemingly up for grabs.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Guard Ques Glover Finds New Landing Spot In Big 12

BYU basketball will have a chance to face their former guard during Big 12 play as Ques Glover goes to Kansas State.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Cleared, Brice Sensabaugh Continues Rehab

The Utah Jazz offered health updates on Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh who all missed games during the Summer League. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Cleared For All On-Court Activities

The Utah Jazz have cleared rookie guard Keyonte George to resume all on-court activities after spraining his right ankle.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Three Utes Make ESPN College Football’s Top 100 Players For 2023