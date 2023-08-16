On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife, but it was a marker

Aug 15, 2023, 6:10 PM

This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of a po...

This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of a police encounter with Brandon Cole, on Aug. 5, 2023 in Denver. Investigators say the police officer fatally shot Cole, who she thought was armed with a knife, when he lunged at her, but he was holding only a black marker. (Denver Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Denver Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN SLEVIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — When officers responded to a domestic violence call Aug. 5, Brandon Cole reached into a vehicle and then soon after rushed toward one of them, police said. Thinking he was holding a knife, the officer fired twice, killing him.

As it turned out, the object in his hand was a black marker.

“This is a tremendous tragedy,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said during a news conference Monday as police released graphic body-camera video of the shooting, which is still being investigated.

A neighbor had called 911 to report potential domestic violence involving Cole, 36, his wife and his teenage son. The caller reported that the woman may have been pushed out of her wheelchair and that Cole was “going after” his son, Cmdr. Matt Clark said.

The footage shows a woman sitting on the street next to a wheelchair. “Don’t, don’t pull your gun out on my husband, please,” she says.

Cole seems agitated as he says “let’s go” to an officer who calls to him using his first name. That officer tries to hit Cole with a stun gun, but only one probe makes contact.

Cole moves quickly around a parked car toward the other officer, raising his hands to chest level, but what he is holding isn’t clear in the video. She fires her handgun at him, and he collapses on the sidewalk.


A woman and a young child seen behind Cole in the video were not injured. They were not involved in the call to police.

“You can see in the video that when she finally deploys her duty weapon, the person is so close to her that the view of the young child and other person are not even clear to her,” Thomas said. “Certainly that was a consideration, but it was just there was not much time to act before she was overrun by that individual.”

The results of the investigation will be given to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if the officer should face any criminal charges. After that, police will do an investigation to determine if department policies were followed.

Based on how Cole is acting in the video, including seeming to conceal one of his hands behind his back, two experts in police use of force said the officer seemed to act reasonably in response to someone she believed to have a knife and intended to hurt her.

“I would have taken that shot,” said Ed Obayashi, a use-of-force consultant to law enforcement agencies and a deputy sheriff and legal adviser in Plumas County, California.

Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of Carolina School of Law and a former police officer, also thought it was reasonable for the officer to believe Cole had a knife. However, he said officials needed to look at the positioning of the bystanders and whether they were put in danger by the shots she fired.

“Sometimes the appropriate thing to do is get injured or even killed to prevent an injury or death of an innocent bystander,” he said.

The name of the officer who shot Cole has not been released. She has been with the department since 2019 and has not been involved in any other shootings.

Ebony Cole, the man’s wife, has not spoken with investigators, and police have not been able to determine if any domestic violence had occured, Clark and Thomas said.

“That man was a good man. He didn’t deserve to be killed,” Ebony Cole said when reached Tuesday. “They didn’t have to kill him.”

She declined to say more.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Police: Man beats 66-year-old with pistol and held him hostage

A man is accused of holding an elderly man hostage in his home for several hours and repeatedly beating him with a pistol, police say. 

22 hours ago

A Major Street street sign. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Ballpark business owner worries about increased shootings in the neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood Sunday morning, and it's not the first time gunfire has erupted in this area.

2 days ago

Woman in military gear...

Eliza Pace

Man kills newly-wed wife from Utah, hides her body in drainpipe in Alaska

A man is in custody, accused of killing 21-year-old wife from Utah, and hiding her body in a drainpipe near a trail hours after celebrating his birthday.

2 days ago

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

Michael Houck

FBI says Provo man pointed a revolver at officers during arrest

The FBI reports that the Provo man who allegedly threatened government officials, including President Joe Biden, pointed a revolver at agents during his arrest.

2 days ago

A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near ...

Mary Culbertson

1 seriously injured in gunfight, one year anniversary of another gunfight in the same area

One person was seriously injured by gunshots fired in Salt Lake City at 2 in the morning on Saturday. Police investigating are asking for information.

3 days ago

Natalie Thurber family leaves court...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man sentenced to at least 35 years in prison after murdering his girlfriend Natalie Thurber

SALT LAKE CITY — When she first heard her daughter, Natalie Thurber, had been shot and killed, Debbie Lires said it felt like a bad dream from which she couldn’t wake up. She was in disbelief. “I now believe that no matter how much time passes, there will always be an empty spot in my […]

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife, but it was a marker