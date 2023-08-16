On The Site:
Mosquito abatement teams working overtime in parts of Utah

Aug 15, 2023, 7:57 PM

BY ALEX CABRERO


BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — If you’ve spent any time outside recently, especially in Northern Utah, chances are you have a few mosquito bites to show it.

Utah’s recent rainstorms have left a lot of standing water for mosquito larvae to hatch.

Even though mosquito abatement crews have been working almost non-stop to spray, the next week could be rough

The phone calls have been non-stop at Box Elder County‘s Mosquito Abatement Program.
“We have received more phone calls in the last day or two than we generally receive in a year,” Tyson Packer said. “And we will get out to them.”

He is the assistant director for Box Elder County abatement.

This summer, because of the recent rainstorms, mosquitoes are everywhere.

“As soon as the first raindrop fell, we knew what was happening ten days later,” Packer said.

Which is about where we are now.

All those phone calls are from people asking if the abatement team could do a little extra spraying near their homes and property.

There are millions of mosquitoes, by Packer’s calculations, and they’re now moving away from the marshlands near the Great Salt Lake after spending the past week in the larvae stage.“Then they’ve moved into town and they’ve moved actually a lot faster than we thought they would,” he said.

It’s not just Box Elder County.

Many northern Utah counties, like Davis County, are seeing more mosquitoes this summer as well because of all the extra water.

“It is a good, strong, flying mosquito and it will fly up to 20 miles. That is how they are leaving those marshlands and ending up in our subdivisions and neighborhoods in Davis County,” Gary Hatch said. He is the director of the Davis County Mosquito Abatement Program.

Many Utah counties are seeing more mosquitoes because of the summer storms that have left a lot of standing water. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

Mosquitoes caught in traps are separated by species one at a time.

Workers then take the species known for carrying West Nile Virus and test them.

“We have about 15 species of mosquito in Davis County,” Hatch said.

The good news is the extra mosquitoes we’re seeing this summer aren’t the species that typically carry West Nile Virus.

“These floodwater mosquitoes are definitely a nuisance. They make you itch and they are a big nuisance. But West Nile Virus is a very big concern and we focus a lot on trying to keep the virus and the virus activity to a minimum,” Hatch said.

So far, five cases of West Nile Virus have been detected in mosquitoes found in Davis County.

Abatement crews in several counties are working extra shifts to spray for the pests.

They’re all thankful this isn’t a year-round issue.

“It is temporary,” Packer said. “Like I said, we’ll have it under control in a few days up to a week, until we get the next rainstorm that drops six inches of rain.”

The public is asked to help the situation by checking property for standing water that could easily be spilled out, such as in a bucket, wheelbarrow, or flipped-over garbage can lid.

If you notice extra mosquitoes on your property, you can contact your local mosquito abatement program to spray for them.

