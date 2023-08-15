On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Aggie Notes: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State

Aug 15, 2023, 8:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – With leading rusher Calvin Tyler Jr in training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Utah State Aggies will have a new name at the top of the running back depth chart to begin 2023.

USU returns two backs, Robert Briggs & Cooper Jones, from 2022. Utah State brought in four transfers and three freshmen to round out the roster for 2023.

One of several new additions to Blake Anderson’s staff, first-year running backs coach Rodney Freeman is pleased with how the running backs look early in camp.

“Our running backs are doing well and fall camp has been going really well,” Freeman said after practice on Monday. “we’ve got enough depth that everybody doesn’t have to take a ton of reps, so that allows us to stay healthy, but they’re all getting enough work that everybody knows what they’re doing and everybody’s on the right page. I’m pretty satisfied for now.”

Sophomore Robert Briggs returns and hopes to build off of his 4.8 yards per carry average as a freshman. “Fall camp has been going great for me. I feel like I’ve become better from last year. I feel great and I’m ready for the season to start.”

Briggs continued, “We’ve got a good group of talented guys. We’ve got some work to do, but so far, it’s been going great.”

RELATED: Aggie Notes: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

Utah State Running Backs (Listed alphabetically)

Jaydon Bailey | Freshman | Cibolo, TX

Jaydon Bailey comes to Logan as the reigning Texas Class 6A Region IV District 27 Offensive MVP at Steele High School.

As a senior, Bailey rushed for 1,778 yards and 31 touchdowns while helping his team to an 11-1 record.

Bailey’s uncle, Eddie Anderson, spent time in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

Robert Briggs | Sophomore | Bellville, TX

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Briggs ran for more than 3,300 yards and scored 43 touchdowns at Bellville High School in Texas. A dual threat out of the backfield, Briggs added 68 catches for another 1,357 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air.

In his first appearance as an Aggie, Briggs earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week recognition and set the school record for rushing yards by a true freshman in their first-ever game, rushing for 85 yards on 10 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown in a win over the Connecticut Huskies. Briggs played ten games, finishing with 353 yards on 74 carries

Briggs was named to the Athlon Sports preseason Third-Team All-Mountain West for 2023.

Davon Booth | Junior | North Las Vegas, NV

Booth caught the attention of USU recruiters after totaling 2,006 yards rushing on 345 carries and making 33 receptions for 250 yards in two seasons with Cerritos College. Was named a California Community College Football Coaches Association All-American following his sophomore season in 2022.

Out of El Monte High School in California, Booth was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He begins his career with Utah State with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Corbin Cottle | Freshman | Bountiful, UT

A freshman out of Bountiful, UT, Corbin Cottle joins Utah State after rushing for 327 yards in six games as a senior.

RELATED: Sophomore Aggie Safety Continues Racking Up Preseason Recognition

Cottle earned Utah Class 5A second-team all-state, first-team all-region, and first-team all-area honors after rushing for 1,480 yards (9.3 yards per carry) and 20 scores as a junior. Ran for a career-high 321 yards and three touchdowns against Box Elder HS as a junior.

Rahsul Faison | Junior | Salisbury, CT

Faison heads two hours north to Logan after spending 2022 in Ephraim, UT where he rushed for 355 yards and six touchdowns for the Snow College Badgers.

Faison spent 2020 at Lackawanna College and 2021 at Marshall University. He did not appear in a game with either program.

Sinoe Finau | Senior | Kearns, UT

Utah State added some much-needed experience to their backfield with senior transfer Sione Finau out of BYU.

In four seasons with the Cougars (2018-21), Finau played in 21 games, making two starts. While not receiving a single carry in 2021, Finau did appear in three games as a defensive back. In 2019, Finau led BYU with 359 rushing yards.

Playing his prep football as a Kearns Cougar, Finau earned Utah Class 4A second-team all-state honors as a senior.

Reggie Foster | Freshman | North Lauderdale, FL

Reggie Foster joins the Aggies after rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns for American Heritage High School in Florida. As a sophomore, Foster scored twice and gained 100 yards in helping lead the Patriots to a state championship.

Has two uncles that played in the NFL. Matthias Askew spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Uncle, Isaac Bruce, won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams before being inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2020.

Cooper Jones | Senior | Elko, NV

This will be the fourth season as an Aggie for the former first-team all-state kick returner out of Elko High School. After spending one season with Butte College, Jones joined Utah State before the 2020 season.

Named as a kick/punt returning specialist, Jones earned preseason recognition for the Athlon Sports Second-Team All-Mountain West and Phil Steele’s Second-Team All-Mountain West. In 2022, Jones returned 20 punts for 131 yards and three kickoffs for 39 yards. Finished his junior season as the Mountain West’s second-leading returner (6.6 ypr).

RELATED: Aggie Notes: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff. The Hawkeyes ended 2022 with a 21-0 shutout against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl to finish the season at 8-5.

Every Utah State football game can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Expansion ‘Done’ At 16 Teams, Per Brett Yormark

No plans for expansion beyond 16 teams in the Big 12 Conference.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Kickers Shine During Practice Observation

Observations and tidbits from week three of BYU football fall camp.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

The Utah State defensive line was one of the hardest-hit position groups as a mass exodus in the transfer portal impacted the Aggies depth.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Hires Former Player Nate Austin To Staff

BYU basketball's "Iron Man" is back in Provo.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Utes Make ESPN College Football’s Top 100 Players For 2023

Three Utes have been recognized Tuesday evening by ESPN College Football as some of the Top 100 players of the impending 2023 season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Who Will Be Utah’s Second-Best Player This Season?

It's no secret that Lauri Markkanen will be the Utah Jazz's best player next season. However, the number two spot is seemingly up for grabs.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Aggie Notes: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State