Aggie Notes: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – With leading rusher Calvin Tyler Jr in training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Utah State Aggies will have a new name at the top of the running back depth chart to begin 2023.

USU returns two backs, Robert Briggs & Cooper Jones, from 2022. Utah State brought in four transfers and three freshmen to round out the roster for 2023.

“Fall camp has been going great for the running backs. We’ve got a good group of talented guys. We’ve got some work to do, but so far, it’s been going great.” – USU sophomore running back Robert Briggs Jr.#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Dks5TyQ4HO — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 14, 2023

One of several new additions to Blake Anderson’s staff, first-year running backs coach Rodney Freeman is pleased with how the running backs look early in camp.

“Our running backs are doing well and fall camp has been going really well,” Freeman said after practice on Monday. “we’ve got enough depth that everybody doesn’t have to take a ton of reps, so that allows us to stay healthy, but they’re all getting enough work that everybody knows what they’re doing and everybody’s on the right page. I’m pretty satisfied for now.”

Sophomore Robert Briggs returns and hopes to build off of his 4.8 yards per carry average as a freshman. “Fall camp has been going great for me. I feel like I’ve become better from last year. I feel great and I’m ready for the season to start.”

Briggs continued, “We’ve got a good group of talented guys. We’ve got some work to do, but so far, it’s been going great.”

Utah State Running Backs (Listed alphabetically)

Jaydon Bailey | Freshman | Cibolo, TX

Jaydon Bailey comes to Logan as the reigning Texas Class 6A Region IV District 27 Offensive MVP at Steele High School.

AGGIE NATION! The week 12 Utah State football recruit of the week has been chosen! Congratulations to Steele High (TX) RB Jaydon Bailey, Cerritos CC (CA) RB Davon Booth, and Navarro CC (TX) DT Clifton Mosley Jr.!! Please check out my story below!https://t.co/QM7CMobep6 pic.twitter.com/P6g0Q7scxf — BrianPhillips@aggies22 (@BrianPhillipsa1) November 2, 2022

As a senior, Bailey rushed for 1,778 yards and 31 touchdowns while helping his team to an 11-1 record.

Bailey’s uncle, Eddie Anderson, spent time in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

Robert Briggs | Sophomore | Bellville, TX

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Briggs ran for more than 3,300 yards and scored 43 touchdowns at Bellville High School in Texas. A dual threat out of the backfield, Briggs added 68 catches for another 1,357 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air.

● RB Spotlight ● 🔓 Breakout Watch Robert Briggs – Utah State • Briggs should be in line for a big 2023 season. Last season he rushed for 353 yards and I’m expecting him to go over 800+ yards this year. pic.twitter.com/WzVyFU9th6 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) August 9, 2023

In his first appearance as an Aggie, Briggs earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week recognition and set the school record for rushing yards by a true freshman in their first-ever game, rushing for 85 yards on 10 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown in a win over the Connecticut Huskies. Briggs played ten games, finishing with 353 yards on 74 carries

Briggs was named to the Athlon Sports preseason Third-Team All-Mountain West for 2023.

Davon Booth | Junior | North Las Vegas, NV

Booth caught the attention of USU recruiters after totaling 2,006 yards rushing on 345 carries and making 33 receptions for 250 yards in two seasons with Cerritos College. Was named a California Community College Football Coaches Association All-American following his sophomore season in 2022.

I gotta work on my ball spin🌚🎸 https://t.co/YT9SIRWc88 — Davon Booth (@Vonn_6k) August 15, 2023

Out of El Monte High School in California, Booth was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He begins his career with Utah State with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Corbin Cottle | Freshman | Bountiful, UT

A freshman out of Bountiful, UT, Corbin Cottle joins Utah State after rushing for 327 yards in six games as a senior.

Cottle earned Utah Class 5A second-team all-state, first-team all-region, and first-team all-area honors after rushing for 1,480 yards (9.3 yards per carry) and 20 scores as a junior. Ran for a career-high 321 yards and three touchdowns against Box Elder HS as a junior.

Rahsul Faison | Junior | Salisbury, CT

Faison heads two hours north to Logan after spending 2022 in Ephraim, UT where he rushed for 355 yards and six touchdowns for the Snow College Badgers.

Faison spent 2020 at Lackawanna College and 2021 at Marshall University. He did not appear in a game with either program.

Sinoe Finau | Senior | Kearns, UT

Utah State added some much-needed experience to their backfield with senior transfer Sione Finau out of BYU.

In four seasons with the Cougars (2018-21), Finau played in 21 games, making two starts. While not receiving a single carry in 2021, Finau did appear in three games as a defensive back. In 2019, Finau led BYU with 359 rushing yards.

Playing his prep football as a Kearns Cougar, Finau earned Utah Class 4A second-team all-state honors as a senior.

Reggie Foster | Freshman | North Lauderdale, FL

Reggie Foster joins the Aggies after rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns for American Heritage High School in Florida. As a sophomore, Foster scored twice and gained 100 yards in helping lead the Patriots to a state championship.

Has two uncles that played in the NFL. Matthias Askew spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Uncle, Isaac Bruce, won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams before being inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2020.

Cooper Jones | Senior | Elko, NV

This will be the fourth season as an Aggie for the former first-team all-state kick returner out of Elko High School. After spending one season with Butte College, Jones joined Utah State before the 2020 season.

Named as a kick/punt returning specialist, Jones earned preseason recognition for the Athlon Sports Second-Team All-Mountain West and Phil Steele’s Second-Team All-Mountain West. In 2022, Jones returned 20 punts for 131 yards and three kickoffs for 39 yards. Finished his junior season as the Mountain West’s second-leading returner (6.6 ypr).

