Ogden homeowner wakes up to find yard a wreck after car crash

OGDEN, Utah —A homeowner hoped Tuesday that police would catch those responsible after he woke up to discover a car had crashed into his yard and even apparently collided with his house.

Jeff Bolson, who lives near the intersection of 25th Street and Taylor Avenue, said he woke up to the sound of a tow truck and then found that close to 30 feet of his fence in the front yard had been taken out, a 600-pound metal bird cage had been destroyed and paint marks were left on the brick on the front of his home.

“(An outdoor parrot cage) probably saved our house because obviously, the fence didn’t slow them down much,” Bolson told KSL 5.

Dark and grainy surveillance footage from across the street captured the car crashing into the yard as another car passed by.

Bolson said as of the last update he received from Ogden Police, nobody had been taken into custody.

He said a neighbor heard tires screeching around 4:30 a.m. and he wasn’t certain if what happened was a result of speeding, street racing, or even something more sinister.

“The prevailing thought is that it may have actually been intentional to drive through the fence,” Bolson said.

A spokesman for Ogden PD did not immediately provide details of the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Bolson said speed had increasingly become a problem in his neighborhood.

“Speeding and a lack of respect for traffic laws has really, dramatically increased in the last few months,” he said.

He urged police to step up patrols along 25th Street on the east side, as well as places like Taylor and Pierce avenues, which he said were also witnessing speeding problems.

“It’s sort of like driving drunk—why do you do that?” Bolson said.

He also said anyone with information about the crash Tuesday morning should contact Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221.

“I hope they catch the person,” Bolson said. “This could have been an enormous disaster.”