On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ogden homeowner wakes up to find yard a wreck after car crash

Aug 15, 2023, 10:19 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah —A homeowner hoped Tuesday that police would catch those responsible after he woke up to discover a car had crashed into his yard and even apparently collided with his house.

Jeff Bolson, who lives near the intersection of 25th Street and Taylor Avenue, said he woke up to the sound of a tow truck and then found that close to 30 feet of his fence in the front yard had been taken out, a 600-pound metal bird cage had been destroyed and paint marks were left on the brick on the front of his home.

“(An outdoor parrot cage) probably saved our house because obviously, the fence didn’t slow them down much,” Bolson told KSL 5.

Dark and grainy surveillance footage from across the street captured the car crashing into the yard as another car passed by.

Bolson said as of the last update he received from Ogden Police, nobody had been taken into custody.

He said a neighbor heard tires screeching around 4:30 a.m. and he wasn’t certain if what happened was a result of speeding, street racing, or even something more sinister.

“The prevailing thought is that it may have actually been intentional to drive through the fence,” Bolson said.

A spokesman for Ogden PD did not immediately provide details of the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Jeff Bolson's destroyed fence

Jeff Bolson’s destroyed fence is strewn across his front yard. (KSL TV)

Bolson said speed had increasingly become a problem in his neighborhood.

“Speeding and a lack of respect for traffic laws has really, dramatically increased in the last few months,” he said.

He urged police to step up patrols along 25th Street on the east side, as well as places like Taylor and Pierce avenues, which he said were also witnessing speeding problems.

“It’s sort of like driving drunk—why do you do that?” Bolson said.

He also said anyone with information about the crash Tuesday morning should contact Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221.

“I hope they catch the person,” Bolson said. “This could have been an enormous disaster.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

computer keyboard...

Matt Gephardt

How you can avoid automated cybercrime created by artificial intelligence

By now you may have heard of ChatGPT, the software that has taken the artificial intelligence world by storm. Well, now from the dark corners of the internet comes its ill-natured and dangerous cousin.

1 day ago

Ron Gibson video...

Cary Schwanitz

Utah Farm Bureau Federation president resigns following arrest, human trafficking investigation

Ron Gibson has resigned as the president of the Utah Farm Bureau the bureau said in a statement that was released Tuesday.

1 day ago

dead mosquitos...

Alex Cabrero

Mosquito abatement teams working overtime in parts of Utah

If you've spent any time outside recently, especially in Northern Utah, chances are you have a few mosquito bites to show it.

1 day ago

This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of a po...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife, but it was a marker

When Denver police responded to a potential case of domestic violence this month, they say a man reached into a vehicle and then soon after rushed toward a police officer.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Millions to be spent on housing for homeless young adults

A $2.9 million dollar grant awarded to the Salt Lake Rotary Club was announced today to immediately expand housing for young adults experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County.

1 day ago

First responders at the scene at Echo Reservoir. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Witness recounts tragic aftermath of propeller incident that killed 3-year-old boy

A man who witnessed the emergency response to a fatal boating incident at Echo Reservoir recounted what happened on Sunday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Ogden homeowner wakes up to find yard a wreck after car crash